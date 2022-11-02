NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Wednesday 2nd November

Tonight’s NBA betting picks are headlined by Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz and New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks.

NBA Best Bets for Wednesday 2nd November

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

Cleveland and Boston face-off for the second time in less than a week in Ohio tonight as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum go head-to-head with close friend Donovan Mitchell who posted 41 points at TD Garden on Friday.

Luka Doncic is one of the frontrunners to win the 2023 MVP award but will need to push the Mavericks to a winning record in order to achieve that ahead of tonight’s clash with Will Hardy’s Utah Jazz.

Trae Young returns to Madison Square Garden tonight as the Knicks welcome their biggest rival back to the floor in New York, with Atlanta aiming to snap a two-game losing streak.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Odds and Picks

Our pick for tonight’s clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics is the Celtics spread, set at -2 by BetOnline at a price of -110.

The Cavs and Celtics played out an overtime classic in Boston last week as Mitchell and Caris LeVert combined for an incredible 82 points on their way to a 132-123 road win, handing Joe Mazzulla his second loss of the campaign.

Despite Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown also combining for an impressive but not quite as spectacular 64 points, the Celtics couldn’t get over the line despite leading for 30:35 minutes and holding a 15 point lead at one stage.

Boston responded with a 112-94 blowout victory against the Washington Wizards on Sunday and will be out for blood on Wednesday in Ohio, seeking revenge for what felt like an avoidable loss.

As seen last season, the Eastern Conference is competitive and is projected to be tight-knit once again meaning every game matters. On this occasion we’re picking the Jays to get the job done and lead the Celtics to victory in Cleveland, covering the spread at 2.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Odds and Picks

As the surprise of the season, the supposed to be ‘rebuilding’ Utah Jazz sit at an impressive 6-2 record and are fresh off the back of consecutive victories against Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies.

Luka Doncic continues to write headlines each night he steps on to the court, averaging an impressive 36.7 points on 50% shooting from the field so far.

The 23-year-old Slovenian has scored the most clutch points so far (21) and is the first player in league history to record 200 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists in the first six games of the campaign.

Dallas, currently a .500 team, will drop to a negative record with defeat at home tonight but we’re picking the Mavericks to get the job done and boost their record to 4-3 whilst recording their first consecutive victories of the campaign.

Luka Doncic in his last 6 games: 44 PTS

31 PTS

41 PTS

37 PTS

32 PTS

35 PTS He leads the NBA with 36.7 PPG. pic.twitter.com/SGXssCG9a9 — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2022

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Odds and Picks

Trae Young returns to his favorite arena in the league tonight, Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks host Nate McMillan’s Atlanta Hawks with the visitors aiming to put a two-game losing streak to a halt.

Since the iconic 2021 first round playoff series where the Hawks dumped New York out in five games, Young has averaged over 35 points per game in his last four trips to the Garden – making this fixture one of basketball’s greatest spectacles.

On JJ Redick’s ‘The Old Man and the Three’ podcast earlier this year, the 24-year-old discussed the famous bout: “It was the craziest environment, probably, that I’ve played in. Them yelling the whole time, it was probably one of my favorite times playing basketball.”

“There’s certain guys you shouldn’t talk to and just leave alone,” he said. “I feel like I’m one of those guys in that category.”

We’re picking Trae and the Hawks to continue their dominance at MSG tonight and cover the spread at +2.

TRAE YOUNG TAKES A BOW IN MSG AFTER ELIMINATING KNICKS. 🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/L6i5A0S65H — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) June 3, 2021