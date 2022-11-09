NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Wednesday 9th November

Tonight’s NBA betting picks are headlined by Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns.

NBA Best Bets For Friday 4th November

Best Sports Betting Sites

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

The NBA is back after a day long hiatus following Monday night’s games with all 30 teams in action, leaving Tuesday, November 8 free for fans to go out and vote in their respective communities.

As President of the @TheNBPA, @CJMcCollum has made it a priority to increase awareness throughout the NBA on the importance of voting. He was instrumental in the NBA’s decision to not play any games on Election Day 🗳 pic.twitter.com/Fn4icplQXr — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 31, 2022

Tonight’s NBA clashes include the Boston Celtics (7-3) who are on a three-game win streak against the Detroit Pistons (3-8), Brooklyn Nets (4-7) vs New York Knicks (5-5) and Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6) vs Phoenix Suns (7-3).

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons Odds and Picks

Joe Mazzulla’s Boston Celtics can go 8-3 and extend their win streak to four games with victory tonight against the Detroit Pistons, who have lost three of their last four.

Our pick for the clash at TD Garden is the Celtics spread, set at a whopping -12.5 with BetOnline.

Jayson Tatum is one of the frontrunners to win the MVP award alongside Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo following Monday’s road win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, posting 39 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Jayson Tatum so far this season: ✅ 31.2 PPG (career-best)

✅ 49.8 FG% (career-best)

✅ 37.0 3P%

✅ 87.6 FT% (career-best)

✅ 7.5 RPG

✅ 4.0 APG

✅ 1.5 BPG (career-best) And the Celtics are on a 3-game winning streak ☘️ pic.twitter.com/wKEeTQoPng — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) November 8, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Boston Celtics -700 Detroit Pistons +520

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Odds and Picks

Despite the turmoil surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this season, Kevin Durant is quietly enjoying an impressive start to the season. The 34-year-old is averaging 31 points, six rebounds and 4.7 assists a night on 52% shooting.

The Nets have won two of their last three and are steadily improving after a 1-5 start to the season, sitting just outside the play-in area at 11th place under the lead of interim coach head coach Jacque Vaughn.

The Knicks have had an average start to the season at 5-5, with a record of 5-0 against under .500 teams and 0-5 against teams above .500 – perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

Our pick for tonight’s Big Apple showdown is the Nets spread at -3.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 3. West: Paul George (@LAClippers)

East: Kevin Durant (@BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/4a3N3C0grt — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Brooklyn Nets -150 New York Knicks +130

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Odds and Picks

The Phoenix Suns are the only team in the NBA with a top three offense and defense, but have lost two of their last three outings. Monty Williams’ side will look to bounce back with victory in Minnesota tonight.

All-NBA guard Devin Booker is averaging 27.1 points per night on impressive 48/36/86% splits, leading the Suns alongside veteran Chris Paul to the second best record in the Western Conference (behind Utah Jazz, 9-3).

Phoenix have won each of their last five matchups against the Timberwolves, and we’re picking the visitors spread at -1.5 at the Target Center tonight.

Teams with a top 3 offense and top 3 defense: — Phoenix Suns That’s it. pic.twitter.com/1cnxBK65k3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 7, 2022