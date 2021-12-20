NBA Betting Picks: Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls picks, preview and prediction

In Monday night’s interconference contest, the Houston Rockets (10-20) are playing the Chicago Bulls (15-15) at United Center. Will DeMar DeRozan and the short-handed Bulls earn their first head-to-head win this season against the Rockets?

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls news

Leading into tonight’s matchup, the Rockets are 16-13-1 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Bulls are 17-11 against the spread. The start time is 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air live via AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Chicago. According to Land of Basketball’s database, these two competitors have played one another 142 times during the regular season all-time. Houston is 72-70 versus Chicago. Though, in the previous three meetings, the Bulls are 2-1 against them.

On Nov. 24, 2021, the first meeting of the regular season, Houston defeated Chicago 118-113 at Toyota Center. Of course, that win snapped the Rockets’ 15-game losing streak. Aside from the players in quarantine due to COVID-19, there is one noteworthy fact concerning the Bulls at this moment. Thirteen-year veteran DeMar DeRozan is leading the NBA in fourth quarter points, averaging 8.2 points per fourth quarter. Thus far, in a total of 25 games played this season, DeRozan is averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. His field goal shooting percentage is also 49.6%.

DeMar DeRozan leads NBA with 8.2 points per 4th quarter. Want to know why? This quote helps explain: “It’s an honor to be trusted in those moments. I never take it for granted. It’s an adrenalin rush that you can’t duplicate.” For ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: https://t.co/2RPiQW3BuU — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 20, 2021

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetUS

Over/Under: 222.5

Point spread: Bulls -7 (-110)

Best moneyline: Rockets +240, Bulls -280

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls injury report

Rockets: PG John Wall (out indefinitely) | PG Kevin Porter Jr. (out) | SG Armoni Brooks (questionable) | SG Jalen Green (out indefinitely)

Bulls: SF Zach LaVine (out indefinitely) | PF Alize Johnson (out indefinitely) | SF Troy Brown Jr. (out indefinitely) | SG Matt Thomas (out indefinitely) | PF Patrick Williams (out for the season) | SG Ayo Dosunmu (out indefinitely)

Rockets guard Armoni Brooks, who was out in Detroit on Saturday, listed as questionable for tomorrow in Chicago. Green, Porter Jr. remain out. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 19, 2021

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls preview

Furthermore, on Saturday, in the Rockets’ 116-107 road win over the Pistons, center Christian Wood scored a team-high 21 points in 30 minutes of action. Guard Eric Gordon contributed 18 points, 1.0 rebound and 5.0 assists in 28 minutes played as well. In the first quarter, the Rockets outscored the Pistons 38 to 30. This was a less amusing matchup, but it was a great win for Houston.

Plus, the Rockets shot 46-for-93 (49.5%) from the floor and 14-for-38 (36.8%) from three-point range. After this much-needed win, the team is now 3-13 away, 7-7 at home and 9-6-1 ATS on the road this season. Houston ranks 13th in the Western Conference, trailing the eighth-ranked Timberwolves by five games.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bulls have a 59.5% probability of winning.

Meanwhile, in the Bulls’ 115-110 home win versus the Lakers on Sunday, forward DeMar DeRozan led his team in scoring, putting up 38 points in 34 minutes played. Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic both scored 19 points, on top of Vucevic finishing with another career double-double. In the fourth quarter, the Bulls outscored the Lakers 32 to 26.

On top of Chicago surrendering 56 points in the paint, the team shot 40-for-93 (43%) from the field and 10-for-30 (33.3%) from behind the arc. Now, the Bulls are 9-4 at home, 9-6 away and 8-5 ATS at home this season. Within two games, they rank second in the Eastern Conference below the top-seeded Nets.

Projected starting lineup

Rockets: PG Garrison Matthews | SG Eric Gordon | SF Jae’Sean Tate | PF Josh Christopher | C Christian Wood

Bulls: PG Lonzo Ball | SG Alex Caruso | SF Javonte Green | PF DeMar DeRozan | C Nikola Vucevic

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls prediction

Additionally, the total for tonight’s interconference thriller is set at 222.5. Referencing the spread consensus, 54% of bettors are expecting the Bulls to cover the spread at United Center. Pertaining to the point total consensus, 62% of gamblers are predicting the total will go over 222.5. As of yet, Houston is 4-1 as a favorite, 6-19 as an underdog and 9-6-1 ATS away, while Chicago is 13-5 as a favorite, 5-5 as an underdog and 8-5 ATS at home.

For imperative betting trends, the Rockets are 10-3 ATS in their past 13 performances. The total has also gone over in five of their previous six games. Not to mention, Houston is 9-4 straight up in the team’s last 13 contests. Next, the team is 6-3 ATS in their past nine matches versus the Bulls, and they are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven contests against Central Division opponents.

As for the Bulls, they are 5-2 SU in their last seven performances. Also, the total has gone over in four of their past six contests versus Western Conference opponents. And, Chicago is 6-3 ATS in the team’s previous nine games played in December. All things considered, think about picking the Bulls to win. However, the Rockets could cover the spread. If you are aiming to become a successful bettor, check out our handicap betting guide.

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls betting pick

Pick the Bulls to win, the Rockets will cover the spread and the total will go over 222.5. Chicago is a seven-point favorite at home with BetUS.

