NBA Broadcast Teams For 2022-23 Season: NBA On ESPN, ABC, And TNT
Another NBA season has already kicked off and fans are wondering whether their favorite play-by-play or analyst will be calling NBA games this season. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with the full list of broadcast teams for the NBA on ESPN, ABC, and TNT.
The 76th NBA season kicked off on Tuesday night with two primetime games. Their were twelve games on yesterday and we’ve got two more primetime games on TNT at 7:30pm and 10:00pm EST.
Millions of fans will be tuning into these nationally televised games and the question arises, who’s going to be calling the game tonight? We’ll have a full list of all the broadcast teams for national TV games.
NBA on ESPN and ABC
Play-by-play: Mike Breen, Mark Jones, Beth Mowins, Dave Pasch, and Ryan Rucco.
Analysts: Hubie Brown, Doris Burke, Vince Carter, Mark Jackson, Richard Jefferson, and Jeff Van Gundy.
Reporters: Israel Gutierrez, Cassidy Hubbarth, Monica McNutt, Lisa Salters, and Jorge Sodano.
NBA on TNT
Play-by-play: Brian Anderson, Spero Dedes, Ian Eagle, and Kevin Harlan.
Analysts: Greg Anthony, Charles Barkley, Jamal Crawford, Brendan Haywood, Grant Hill, Jim Jackson, Reggie Miller, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Kenny Smith, Steve Smith, Isiah Thomas, and Stan Van Gundy
Reporters: Jared Greenberg, Rebecca Haarlow, Chris Haynes, Nabil Karim, Allie LaForce, Kristen Ledlow, Stephanie Ready, and Dennis Scott.
The nationally televised games will be on TNT tonight. In the early widow we have the Milwaukee Bucks on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers for an in division matchup. Philly will look to take advantage of a Bucks roster that’s dealing with some injuries early in the season.
In the 10:00pm slate we have another in division matchup, this time out west. The LA Clippers are on the road against the LA Lakers. Technically it’s also a home game for the Clippers as well as the two teams share Crypto.com Arena. Tune into those games tonight to hear your favorite announcers call all the NBA action.
