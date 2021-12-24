NBA Christmas Best Bets – Suns are 5.5-point favorites over Warriors

On Christmas Day, the NBA schedule includes the Hawks-Knicks, Celtics-Bucks, Warriors-Suns, Nets-Lakers and Mavericks-Jazz; free NBA best bets are available in this article. Our betting analysts at Basketball Insiders have handpicked the winners of each of these intriguing contests. BetOnline odds are posted below. Of course, our writing team would also like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. Have fun drinking that eggnog or booze while watching all your favorite sports games.

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Knicks -5.5

To kick off the NBA’s slate of games on Christmas Day, the Hawks (15-16) are playing the Knicks (14-18) at Madison Square Garden. This contest will begin at 12 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN, NBA League Pass, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. As of yet, the Hawks are 13-8 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Knicks are 13-19 against the spread. Atlanta is 7-8 away, 3-7 as an underdog and 6-9 ATS away.

On the other side, New York is 6-11 at home, 11-8 as a favorite and 5-12 ATS at home. For critical betting trends, the total has gone under in four of the Hawks’ last six games. However, the total has gone over in eight of the Knicks’ past 12 contests. In the first meeting this season, the Knicks defeated them 99-90 on Nov. 27. Therefore, pick the Knicks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 211.5. Other NBA best bets are on the main page.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks -3

For the next game, the Celtics (16-16) are facing off against the Bucks (21-13) at Fiserv Forum. The tip-off time is 2:30 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live via ABC, ESPN Deportes, NBA League Pass and ESPN2. Boston has eight players on the injury report due to COVID-19. Keep this in mind before placing any wagers. Until now, the Celtics are 7-10 away, 3-10 as underdogs and 9-8 ATS on the road this season. The Bucks are 11-5 at home, 19-6 as favorites and 6-10 ATS at home.

Additionally, in the past two head-to-head matches this season, the C’s are 2-0 versus the Knicks. On Dec. 13, Boston defeated them 117-103 at TD Garden. Anyways, the total has gone under in four of the Celtics’ previous six games. But, the total has gone over in five of Milwaukee’s last six games when playing Boston at Fiserv Forum. Considering the seven players the Celtics have are all listed as questionable, pick the Bucks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 219.

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Suns -5.5

Furthermore, the much-anticipated rematch between the Warriors (26-6) and Suns (26-5) will start at 5 p.m. ET. From Footprint Center, this contest will air live through ABC, ESPN Deportes, NBA League Pass and ESPN2. Needless to say, the Suns have the healthier roster right now. Plus, they are on a five-game winning streak. Thus far, Golden State is 20-10-2 ATS overall, 10-4 away, 2-2 as underdogs and 7-6-1 ATS away. If you are new to sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

On the flip side, Phoenix is 17-14 ATS, 15-2 at home, 25-3 as favorites and 9-8 ATS at home. The total has gone under in 10 of the Warriors’ past 15 games played. Not to mention, the total has gone under in 14 of Golden State’s last 18 road contests. To add to these betting trends, the total has gone under in six of the Suns’ previous six head-to-head home games versus the Warriors. So, pick the Suns to win again and cover the spread. Though, the total will go over 217.5.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers -1

Moreover, the Nets (21-9) are aiming to bounce back from their 100-93 upset loss against the Magic. That’s easier said than done, especially when factoring in all the players the Nets have listed on their injury report due to COVID-19. Even Kevin Durant is listed as questionable. Anyways, the Lakers (16-17) are focusing on earning their 11th win at Staples Center. Nonetheless, they are on a four-game skid. The tip-off time for this thriller is 8 p.m. ET, and the contest can be watched live on the same channels listed above.

So far this season, Brooklyn is 12-17-1 ATS, 11-3 away, 3-1 as underdogs and 8-6 ATS away. And, the Lakers are 12-21 ATS overall, 10-9 at home, 12-9 as a favorite and 6-13 ATS at home. Los Angeles is 2-8-1 ATS in the team’s last 11 games versus Brooklyn at Staples Center. Let’s put it this way, the healthier roster going into Saturday night’s game will win. For a quick Christmas update, Kevin Durant is indeed sitting out. Taking this news into account, pick the Lakers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 224. Other NBA best bets are on the main page.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Jazz -12

Leading into the final matchup, the Mavericks (15-16) are just trying to field a team. The Mavs have seven players listed as questionable because of the virus. Luka Doncic is one of those players. On the other side, the Jazz (22-9) are striving to win their third consecutive contest. The final Christmas Day game will air live at 10:30 p.m. ET, and it can be watched live through AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Root Sports Northwest, ESPN and the other aforementioned channels listed above.

Dallas is 14-17 ATS, 7-8 away, 3-12 as an underdog and 8-7 ATS on the road. Utah is 16-15 ATS, 12-6 at home, 22-9 as a favorite and 8-10 ATS at home this season. The Jazz are relatively healthy. And, for a reminder, the total has gone under in eight of the Mavs’ past 10 games. This is the first meeting between these teams this regular season. So, not much is known. All things considered, pick the Jazz to win, the Mavs should cover the spread and the total will go over 215. Other NBA best bets are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.