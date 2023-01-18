NBA Executives Insist That Kyrie Irving And Brooklyn’s Relationship Will Continue After This Season

The Brooklyn Nets are on a three-game losing streak after a 106-98 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Jacque Vaughn’s Nets have fallen to fourth in the East and are in desperate need of Kevin Durant’s return. One player who can step up in that time is Kyrie Irving and NBA executives say that the Nets relationship with Irving will carry into next season.

In four seasons and 135 games played with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving has gone 78-57 in those games. Irving’s future with the franchise has been a topic of discussion for years now and it finally looks like we may see some clarity on the situation.

Several executives believe Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets in the off-season, per @MikeAScotto pic.twitter.com/KSuvLnusE8 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 18, 2023

Sources say the Nets are likely to sign Kyrie Irving to an extension over the summer

Last season’s end did not go smoothly for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. After being a part-time player for a majority of the season and only playing 29 games, it was unclear in Brooklyn wanted to commit to Irving long-term. Additionally, rumblings of Kevin Durant requesting a trade happened as well and Brooklyn’s future was up in the air.

After a quick firing of Steve Nash on 11/1, the Nets turned their season around and had a season-best month for wins after going 11-1 in December. Now that Irving has proved that he can play on a consistent basis once again for the Nets, they are in better terms now and NBA executives say that Brooklyn have all intentions of signing him long-term. Here are what reports had to say.

“In the process, several NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Irving and the Nets will continue their partnership together beyond this season – a notion that seemed improbable to many around the league amid Irving’s suspension and Brooklyn’s listless start to the season.” – HoopsHype

In 32 games played and started this season, Irving is averaging (25.6) points, (4.8) rebounds, and (4.8) assists per game. His three-point percentage is down to (36) this season and that is the lowest since his 2015-16 season with Cleveland. Despite that, Irving is still a highly effective player for Brooklyn. He makes the team better when he plays, but he needs Durant by his side if they want to be a postseason contender.