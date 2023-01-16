Kyrie Irving Shuts Down Narrative That The Nets Will Struggle Again Without Kevin Durant

Last night’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was the Nets first time losing back-to-back games since mid November. Both losses have come without Kevin Durant who injured his MCL vs the Miami Heat on 1/8. After the game, reporters asked Kyrie Irving if he thinks the Nets will struggle this season like they did last year without Durant. Irving was quick to shut down that narrative and said that will not happen to the Nets.

Durant missed 21 games in a row for the Nets last season where the team went 5-16 while he was out and had an 11-game losing streak in that time as well. Luckily for Brooklyn, they’ve upgraded the roster this season and have a few more key pieces that can help contribute to the teams success without KD.

New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+800) to win the Finals this season.

Kyrie Irving says the Nets will not struggle this season without Kevin Durant

Before he went down with the injury, Durant was averaging (29.7) points per game for Brooklyn and it’s not easy to replace that kind of production. Multiple players will have to step up an contribute to replace the offensive output that Durant gave the Nets. After the game last night, reporters asked Kyrie Irving if he thinks the Nets will struggle this season like they did last year while Durant missed the 21 straight game. This was his response.

“t was all glory, glory when we were winning game after game and now we’re answering questions about potentially struggling. I don’t think we’re gonna struggle with Kevin out, that’s not my belief. I know guys in the locker room don’t believe that,”… “This isn’t last year at all.” – Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn’s rotation last season was nothing close to what the Nets have this year. The Nets best players while Durant was out were Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, and Blake Griffin. This season they have T.J. Warren, Royce O’Neal, Yuta Watanabe, and Seth Curry who are all more than capable of providing solid offensive performances.

Another reason the Nets had the 11-game losing streak in that time was because Irving was a part-time player last season, but those issues have since resolved themselves. Brooklyn’s next game is Tuesday vs the San Antonio Spurs on the road.