An NBA fan experienced a medical emergency and died at Golden 1 Center during the first quarter of Monday night’s New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings matchup of the in-season tournament quarterfinals.

After the opening quarter, the Kings issued a statement offering their condolences.

Sacramento Fire tells FOX40 that the fan was a male in his 30’s and was unresponsive when medics arrived. After 20 minutes he was pronounced deceased. https://t.co/JzlvdIbQfW — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 5, 2023



“During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency,” the statement said. “EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.”

The NBA fan suffered his medical emergency at around 10:25 p.m. PT, according to the Kings organization. Of course, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department and other emergency personnel responded to the scene.

NBA fan in his 30s died after CPR was administered, Kings’ Keegan Murray offers his condolences

“Golden 1 Center staff was notified that someone was unresponsive,” the Sacramento Metro Fire Department told Fox40 News. “When the engine got there, they found a 30s-aged male.”

The fan remained unresponsive when medics arrived, and emergency medical services administered CPR for 20 minutes. However, their efforts were unsuccessful. The fan was pronounced dead.

BREAKING: A fan passed away at tonight’s Pelicans vs. Kings game after a medical emergency. Sacramento Kings statement: “During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency. EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these… pic.twitter.com/Y605tPubjy — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) December 5, 2023



Additionally, Kings forward Keegan Murray spoke to reporters after their 127-117 loss and said the team wasn’t “aware” of the situation “at all.”

“As a team, we give our condolences,” Murray said. “Hopefully, the family is being taken care of.”

Furthermore, New Orleans advanced to the semifinals in Las Vegas. Sacramento’s next home game is Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.