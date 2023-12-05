Home » news » Nba Fan Dies At Golden 1 Center During Pelicans Kings Game

Main Page

NBA fan dies at Golden 1 Center during 1st quarter of Pelicans-Kings game

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 2 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
NBA fan dies at Golden 1 Center during New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings game
USA Today Network

An NBA fan experienced a medical emergency and died at Golden 1 Center during the first quarter of Monday night’s New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings matchup of the in-season tournament quarterfinals.

After the opening quarter, the Kings issued a statement offering their condolences.


“During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency,” the statement said. “EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.”

The NBA fan suffered his medical emergency at around 10:25 p.m. PT, according to the Kings organization. Of course, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department and other emergency personnel responded to the scene.

NBA fan in his 30s died after CPR was administered, Kings’ Keegan Murray offers his condolences

“Golden 1 Center staff was notified that someone was unresponsive,” the Sacramento Metro Fire Department told Fox40 News. “When the engine got there, they found a 30s-aged male.”

The fan remained unresponsive when medics arrived, and emergency medical services administered CPR for 20 minutes. However, their efforts were unsuccessful. The fan was pronounced dead.


Additionally, Kings forward Keegan Murray spoke to reporters after their 127-117 loss and said the team wasn’t “aware” of the situation “at all.”

“As a team, we give our condolences,” Murray said. “Hopefully, the family is being taken care of.”

Furthermore, New Orleans advanced to the semifinals in Las Vegas. Sacramento’s next home game is Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now