The 2023 NBA Finals ratings for Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Nuggets are down 3% from last year’s Warriors-Celtics matchup. In Denver’s 109-94 win over Miami this past Wednesday night, Game 3 averaged a 6.0 rating and 11.237 million viewers on ABC.

It was a 3% drop in ratings and 2% loss in viewership from last year’s Warriors-Celtics series (6.2, 11.52 million). Game 3 peaked at 12.389 million viewers at 10:45 p.m. ET. Therefore, it is the least-watched game of the Nuggets-Heat series so far. However, Game 3 of last year’s finals was also the least watched.

🏀 #NBAFinals viewership success on ABC continues as Game 3 averages 11,237,000 viewers, peaking with 12,389,000 viewers at 10:45 p.m. ET. 📺The NBA Finals on ABC tripled its competition as the most-viewed show of the night for June 7, including in all key demos. (Nielsen) pic.twitter.com/f4T5oZOon1 — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) June 8, 2023



In the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors’ 103-90 series-clinching Game 6 win over Boston generated a 7.5 rating and saw 13.99 million viewers, making it the most-watched game of the series.

Miami’s 111-108 win over Denver in Game 2 this past Sunday drew a 6.0 rating and 11.91 million viewers, making it the most-watched game of the series at this point.

Equally important, Game 2 became the highest-rated Nuggets game in the Denver market. Game 2 also posted a 3% increase in viewership from last year’s second NBA Finals game.

In Denver, Game 2 averaged a 22.3 rating. Miami drew a 15.2 rating, West Palm Beach recorded an 11.5, Milwaukee drew a 9.2, and Memphis averaged an 8.7. Those were the top-five local markets.

According to Nielsen, Game 2 averaged 11.91 million viewers, matching the Game 2 average audience from last year’s Warriors-Celtics series. The broadcast peaked at the 10:15 p.m. ET quarter hour with 15.256 million viewers.

The Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals continues to post better than expected TV ratings: – The Nuggets’ Game 3 win averaged 11,237,000 viewers, peaking at 12,389,000 around 10:45 pm ET – Total NBA Playoffs viewership on ESPN/ABC platforms is up 7%, averaging 6,090,000 viewers. pic.twitter.com/XGR8Z9G9cH — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) June 8, 2023



Moreover, Game 2 posted a 45 share in adults 18-34, which means 3.2% of 18-34s accounted for nearly half of the demographic’s linear television viewership Sunday night.

Game 1 drew an audience of about 11.58 million. About 11.9 million tuned in to watch last year’s Game 1. Viewership for the 2023 NBA Playoffs on ESPN platforms is up 7% year over year, per ESPN Press Room.

