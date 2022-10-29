NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: De’Aaron Fox Double Double Leads Our NBA Best Bets

The 2022-23 NBA season is underway and we have the best player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Heat vs Kings and Thunder vs Mavericks.

Tonight’s NBA games are headlined by Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder for which we have chosen three player prop picks that you can back on BetOnline.

Sacramento are looking to get their first win of the season after losing four straight to open the campaign, whilst the 2-4 Miami Heat will aim to bounce back from Thursday’s 123-110 loss against Golden State.

Dallas can move above the .500 mark with victory as MVP favorite Luka Doncic continues to dominate the headlines.

Oklahoma’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has also taken a significant leap in the offseason and is averaging 29.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per night on 48% FG and 41% from downtown.

De’Aaron Fox double double @ +725 with BetOnline

De’Aaron Fox looks to have taken a sizeable leap during the offseason and has averaged 30.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game through the first four outings.

Shooting 59% from the field and 42% from downtown on 6.5 attempts per game, the 24-year-old also has the second-highest FG% on drives to the basket (minimum 30 drives) with 71.9%, behind only Luka Doncic (73%).

Fox has already recorded one double double this season and we’re tipping the 2017 lottery pick to record another and help Sacramento move into the win column for the first time this year.

Players averaging 30/5/5 this season: Giannis

Steph

Luka

De’Aaron Giannis is doing it on 68 FG% and 2 BPG. pic.twitter.com/DZrF9h4ql1 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 27, 2022

Domantas Sabonis over 15.5 points @ -125 with BetOnline

Lithuanian international Domantas Sabonis goes under the radar when conversations about the best big men in the league are discussed; many forget the 26-year-old was an All-Star in 2020.

Averaging 13.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season, Sabonis has emerged as a walking double double and serious triple double threat on a nightly basis.

We’re backing the son of one of the best European basketball players of all time, Arvydas Sabonis who played seven seasons in the NBA, to post over 15.5 points tonight.

Sacramento Kings – In pre-season and on opening night they went to 'Slash' for Sabonis. This is something many teams have used over the years – Spurs, Warriors, Jazz, Nuggets (Jokic). Check out the last clip where Jokic reads the under and arrives alone in the side PNR. pic.twitter.com/jXfAlBu5eq — Hoops Vitamin (@HoopsVitamin) October 21, 2022

Luka Doncic over 2.5 threes @ -160 with BetOnline

Luka Doncic is taking the NBA by storm so far this season, as expected, and has even moved up to 5th place on the all-time triple doubles list with 22; behind James Harden (35), LeBron James (37), Russell Westbrook (48), and Oscar Robertson (106).

The 23-year-old Slovenian is knocking on the door of the NBA’s best player conversation, but his two-way game needs improvement before considering his status alongside the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Doncic leads the league with 36.3 points per game alongside 9.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists a night. He is also making an average of 2.5 threes on a sub-par 26%, but with the high volume of shots taken we can expect at least three makes from downtown.

Luka Doncic this season: 32 Points, 10 Assists, 7 Rebounds

35 Points, 6 Assists, 9 Rebounds

37 Points, 11 Assists, 7 Rebounds

41 Points, 14 Assists, 11 Rebounds pic.twitter.com/ZtoyBD5qgr — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 28, 2022

