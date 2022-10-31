NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Giannis Triple Double Leads Our NBA Best Bets

The 2022-23 NBA season is underway and we have the best player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Nets vs Pacers, Bucks vs Pistons and Jazz vs Grizzlies.

Tonight’s NBA games are headlined by Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies for which we have chosen three player prop picks that you can back on BetOnline.

Brooklyn are aiming to snap a four game losing streak against Indiana at the Barclays Center on Monday night, whilst the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks can stretch their record to 6-0 with victory against the Pistons in Wisconsin.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies return to the court on the road in their second consecutive game against Utah, looking to avenge Saturday’s narrow 124-123 defeat where Kelly Olynyk, Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton combined for 86 points.

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight

Giannis Antetokounmpo triple double @ +780 with BetOnline

Giannis Antetokounmpo has wasted zero time in notifying the NBA of his intentions to win a second championship this year, coming out of the gates at full speed as the Bucks stormed to 5-0 after victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Through five games, Giannis is averaging 34.4 points, 14 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game alongside 1.6 blocks on 65% TS. On the defensive end of the floor, the ‘Greek Freak’ is holding opponents to 32.2% from the field as he bids to win a second Defensive Player of the Year title.

The 27-year-old has recorded a double double in each game so far, meaning a triple double can’t be far away. With the Detroit Pistons on the horizon, there is no better time for Giannis to execute his offensive prowess and reach a season-high of at least 10 assists on Monday.

Giannis over the last 4 games: 44 Points, 12 Rebounds, 81% FG

43 Points, 14 Rebounds, 64% FG

30 Points, 14 Rebounds, 50% FG

34 Points, 17 Rebounds, 50% FG Best player in the world. 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZUDk7RdwZp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 30, 2022

Kevin Durant over 30.5 points @ -124 with BetOnline

Despite Brooklyn sitting at a disappointing 1-5 record to start the season, Kevin Durant is averaging 32 points per game on 51% shooting from the field alongside 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The 34-year-old recently moved into 20th place on the all-time scoring list but has been unable to get his side over the line on multiple occasions as we move past the campaign’s two week mark.

Durant and star teammate Kyrie Irving have scored 55.6% of the team’s points this season and combined for a mega 76 against the Dallas Mavericks last week.

Most points in losses this season: 165 — Durant

153 — Kyrie

129 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/rICRyhXAil — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 30, 2022

Desmond Bane first point and Grizzlies win @ +750 with BetOnline

Desmond Bane is on fire to begin the season in Memphis and is averaging 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game on 45% from downtown with over 9 attempts a night.

The 24-year-old made Grizzlies franchise history by becoming just the 5th player to record 3 straight 30+ point games alongside current teammate Ja Morant, brothers Pau and Marc Gasol and Bryant Reeves.

As Bane continues to improve in every aspect of the game, Memphis are starting to appear as serious contenders to win the Western Conference and reach the NBA Finals for the first time.

An All-Star appearance is also on the table alongside Morant who has one to his name already in 2022.