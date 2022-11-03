Headlines
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Jokic Triple Double Leads Our NBA Best Bets
The 2022-23 NBA season is underway and we have the best player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Magic vs Warriors and Thunder vs Nuggets.
Tonight’s NBA games are headlined by Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder for which we have chosen three player prop picks that you can back on BetOnline.
Golden State have lost three games in a row and are 0-4 on the road for the season with a tricky challenge coming up in Orlando against Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero and the Magic, who have just one win on the board so far.
Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is back in action as the Denver Nuggets face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, who have won four straight after falling to defeat in their first three outings.
Best NBA Player Prop Sportsbooks
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight
- Paolo Banchero double double @ +220 with BetOnline
- Steph Curry at least four threes @ -197 with BetOnline
- Nikola Jokic triple double @ +225 with BetOnline
How To Claim $1000 NBA Free Bets
- Click here to sign up with BetOnline
- Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in free bets ready for tonight’s NBA action
NBA Player Prop Pick 1: Paolo Banchero double double @ +220 with BetOnline
19-year-old Paolo Banchero has wasted no time in informing the NBA of his intention to collect the Rookie of the Year award at the end of the season, averaging almost 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game so far.
The former Duke Blue Devil has already recorded two double doubles in eight games and became the third number one overall pick in NBA history to score 20+ points in his first six games.
We’re picking the Italian to collect a third double double of the campaign tonight at home to the reigning champions Golden State Warriors.
Paolo Banchero, still a teenager, in his some elite company here 🤯#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/10MVFFteAP
— 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) November 2, 2022
NBA Player Prop Pick 2: Steph Curry to hit four threes @ -197 with BetOnline
As a good parlay selection, we’re picking Warriors guard Steph Curry to knock down at least four three-pointers in Orlando on Thursday night.
Steph is knocking down almost five threes a night on average to open the season on 40% from downtown, but his impressive stats have not translated in the Warriors win column as Steve Kerr’s side find themselves 12th in the Western Conference with a record of 3-5.
The 34-year-old’s season averages of 30 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game would translate to an MVP-calibre campaign in a winning side, however the bruises from Draymond Green’s incident with Jordan Pool still appear to be raw.
Stephen Curry’s rankings among all Warriors (min 100 mins), this season:
Points: 1st
Rebounds: 1st
Assists: 1st
Steals: 1st
3PT Made: 1st
FG Made: 1st
FT Made: 1st
3PT%: 1st
FG%: 1st among non-bigs (4th overall)
FT%: 1st
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/MkV7DO6Ucg
— WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) November 2, 2022
NBA Player Prop Pick 3: Nikola Jokic triple double @ +225 with BetOnline
Nikola Jokic is one of three players in the NBA to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists alongside Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.
The 27-year-old is averaging 21 points, 11 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game so far this season as the Denver Nuggets welcome both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back into the lineup, which requires time to adjust.
Having already posted two triple doubles this season, we’re picking the Joker to get a third in Oklahoma City on Thursday and put the Thunder’s four game winning streak to a close.
My god…all this from only 7 games
Jokic is by far the best passing big man of all time pic.twitter.com/IzyAb1F7ho
— NBA University (@NBA_University) November 2, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Orlando Magic
|+270
|Golden State Warriors
|-340
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+195
|Denver Nuggets
|-235
- Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Thursday 3rd November: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight
- NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Jokic Triple Double Leads Our NBA Best Bets
- Luka and Giannis MVP favorites through first two weeks of season
- Kevin Durant Was “Shocked” When Nets Fired Steve Nash
- Charles Barkley Calls Timberwolves “Idiots” For Trading For Rudy Gobert
-
NBA1 week ago
NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Monday 24th October Schedule
-
NBA2 weeks ago
How To Watch NBA Streams For Every Game: Watch NBA Games On Tonight For Free
-
NBA2 weeks ago
Sports Media Icon Steven A. Smith To Host NBA Broadcast Similar To ‘Manningcast’
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Giannis Over Points Leads Our NBA Best Bets