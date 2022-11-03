NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Jokic Triple Double Leads Our NBA Best Bets

The 2022-23 NBA season is underway and we have the best player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Magic vs Warriors and Thunder vs Nuggets.

Tonight’s NBA games are headlined by Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder for which we have chosen three player prop picks that you can back on BetOnline.

Golden State have lost three games in a row and are 0-4 on the road for the season with a tricky challenge coming up in Orlando against Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero and the Magic, who have just one win on the board so far.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is back in action as the Denver Nuggets face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, who have won four straight after falling to defeat in their first three outings.

NBA Player Prop Pick 1: Paolo Banchero double double @ +220 with BetOnline

19-year-old Paolo Banchero has wasted no time in informing the NBA of his intention to collect the Rookie of the Year award at the end of the season, averaging almost 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game so far.

The former Duke Blue Devil has already recorded two double doubles in eight games and became the third number one overall pick in NBA history to score 20+ points in his first six games.

We’re picking the Italian to collect a third double double of the campaign tonight at home to the reigning champions Golden State Warriors.

Paolo Banchero, still a teenager, in his some elite company here 🤯#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/10MVFFteAP — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) November 2, 2022

NBA Player Prop Pick 2: Steph Curry to hit four threes @ -197 with BetOnline

As a good parlay selection, we’re picking Warriors guard Steph Curry to knock down at least four three-pointers in Orlando on Thursday night.

Steph is knocking down almost five threes a night on average to open the season on 40% from downtown, but his impressive stats have not translated in the Warriors win column as Steve Kerr’s side find themselves 12th in the Western Conference with a record of 3-5.

The 34-year-old’s season averages of 30 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game would translate to an MVP-calibre campaign in a winning side, however the bruises from Draymond Green’s incident with Jordan Pool still appear to be raw.

NBA Player Prop Pick 3: Nikola Jokic triple double @ +225 with BetOnline

Nikola Jokic is one of three players in the NBA to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists alongside Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.

The 27-year-old is averaging 21 points, 11 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game so far this season as the Denver Nuggets welcome both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back into the lineup, which requires time to adjust.

Having already posted two triple doubles this season, we’re picking the Joker to get a third in Oklahoma City on Thursday and put the Thunder’s four game winning streak to a close.

My god…all this from only 7 games Jokic is by far the best passing big man of all time pic.twitter.com/IzyAb1F7ho — NBA University (@NBA_University) November 2, 2022

