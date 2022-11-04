Headlines
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Tatum Leads Our NBA Best Bets
The 2022-23 NBA season is underway and we have the best player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Celtics vs Bulls and Wizards vs Nets.
Tonight’s NBA games are headlined by Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets for which we have chosen three player prop picks that you can back on BetOnline.
The Celtics are fresh off the back of a second dramatic overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in less than a week, despite Jayson Tatum’s heroics forcing an additional five minutes past regulation time.
The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kyrie Irving for their game against the Washington Wizards, with the guard suspended for at least five games by the team.
Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight
- Jayson Tatum over 38.5 pts + reb + ast @ -108 with BetOnline
- Zach LaVine over 2.5 threes @ +106 with BetOnline
- Kevin Durant 25+ points + Nets win @ +135 with BetOnline
How To Claim $1000 NBA Free Bets
- Click here to sign up with BetOnline
- Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in free bets ready for tonight’s NBA action
NBA Player Prop Pick 1: Jayson Tatum over 38.5 pts + reb + ast @ -108 with BetOnline
Jayson Tatum tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in Wednesday’s loss in Cleveland and forced overtime with a poster dunk on Jarrett Allen with six seconds on the clock and a game-saving block on Donovan Mitchell.
The 24-year-old is one of the leading names in the MVP conversation and is averaging 30 points per game on 53% shooting from the field.
We’re picking the former Duke Blue Devil to post at least 39 combined points, rebounds and assists against the Bulls tonight.
JAYSON TATUM GAME-TYING POSTER SLAM 😤
(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/TO5OO0SZGf
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2022
NBA Player Prop Pick 2: Zach LaVine over 2.5 threes @ +106 with BetOnline
Zach LaVine is averaging 3.3 three-pointers per night so far this season on 43% shooting, featuring in six of Chicago’s nine games this campaign.
The 27-year-old is still managing a knee injury and is monitored by the team daily, but LaVine is expected to be good to go in Boston for some Friday night hoops.
Our pick is the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard to rally at least three buckets from downtown tonight.
Zach LaVine goes off for 20 in the 4th 🤦🏽♂️ People don’t realize he was hurt last year going into the playoffs. When he’s cooking like this the Bulls offense is at its best. Smooth three level scorer who operates on momentum.
🎥 @chicagobulls pic.twitter.com/x4BfVwuhvj
— Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) November 2, 2022
NBA Player Prop Pick 3: Kevin Durant 25+ points + Nets win @ +135 with BetOnline
Kevin Durant will be without sidekick Kyrie Irving for Brooklyn’s clash against the Washington Wizards after the guard was suspended for five games without pay.
Irving refused to apologise to the media for sharing a film on social media which included anti-Semitic messages, but did issue an apology on Instagram shortly after the suspension was announced.
Durant is averaging an impressive 32.5 points per game so far alongside 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists, but beating a Wizards side with both Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in form won’t be an easy task.
However, we’re picking the two-time Finals MVP to guide his side to victory and post at least 25 points on the night.
Kevin Durant this season:
27 Points, 5 Rebounds, 6 Assists
37 Points, 5 Rebounds, 4 Assists
33 Points, 6 Rebounds, 3 Assists
37 Points, 3 Rebounds, 5 Assists
26 Points, 5 Rebounds, 2 Assists
34 Points, 9 Rebounds, 7 Assists
32 Points, 9 Rebounds, 6 Assists pic.twitter.com/tbpMkstyYk
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 2, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Boston Celtics
|-300
|Chicago Bulls
|+250
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Washington Wizards
|-155
|Brooklyn Nets
|+135
