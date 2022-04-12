NBA Playoffs Predictions, Odds and Best NBA Bets

On Wednesday, the Hornets-Hawks and Spurs-Pelicans matchups will air exclusively on ESPN; free NBA Play-In Tournament odds, 2022 NBA Playoffs predictions and best NBA bets are available here. The Charlotte Hornets are facing off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET.

Next, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs. The tip-off time for this contest is 9:30 p.m. ET. Not to mention, for live streaming, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV offer free trials. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Free Hornets vs Hawks Pick — Hawks -4.5 (-115)

On the second night of the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament, the Hornets (43-39) will have to pull out all the stops if they plan to upset the Hawks (43-39) at State Farm Arena. The Hawks finished their regular season with a 27-14 record at home, whereas the Hornets’ away record is 21-20. Charlotte is entering this tournament on a three-game winning streak.

As for the Hawks, the team is 7-3 in its last 10 games played. According to the Hornets’ injury report, Gordon Hayward remains out indefinitely. On the other side, the Hawks’ Lou Williams is listed as questionable to play in Wednesday night’s game. And, John Collins remains out indefinitely. Atlanta is 11-1 in its past 12 home contests.

Hornets vs Hawks Prediction | NBA Playoffs

After studying these Eastern Conference teams’ head-to-head records this season, the Hornets finished 2-2 versus the Hawks. On Mar. 16, Charlotte defeated Atlanta 116-106 at Spectrum Center. In the first regular season matchup, the Hawks bested them 115-105 at State Farm Arena. Keep in mind, Atlanta is 6-0 ATS in its previous six games when playing as the favorite.

However, the Hornets have one betting trend in their favor. They are 13-7 in their last 20 meetings versus the Hawks. The safest and best NBA bet is sticking with Atlanta. All things considered, pick the Hawks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 236. Other NBA Play-In Tournament odds, NBA Playoffs predictions and best NBA bets are on the main page.

Free Spurs vs Pelicans Pick — Pelicans -5 (-115)

Additionally, in this Western Conference rematch, the Spurs (34-48) are taking on the Pelicans (36-46) at Smoothie King Center. San Antonio is a five-point underdog on the road. Also, leading into this contest, the Spurs are on a three-game skid. They are 6-4 in their past 10 games played. Referencing the team’s injury report, Lonnie Walker IV is listed as questionable to play.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are attempting to gain some momentum for the postseason. They suffered back-to-back losses to close out their regular season schedule. New Orleans has four players listed as questionable: Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Ingram, Devonte’ Graham and Herbert Jones. Be sure to stay up to date on the status of these players before Wednesday night’s matchup.

Moving on to additional betting statistics, the Spurs are 7-13 in their last 20 games played on a Wednesday. On the flip side, the Pelicans are 4-13 in their past 17 contests played this day. It’s just something to think about before placing any bets. Plus, San Antonio is 18-23 away this season, while New Orleans is 19-22 at home.

Spurs vs Pelicans Prediction | NBA Playoffs

To add to the informative above, the Spurs have the covered the spread in their last seven meetings on the road versus the Pelicans. For head-to-head records this season, the San Antonio is 3-1 against New Orleans. On Mar. 26, the final matchup to close out the regular season, the Spurs defeated them 107-103 at Smoothie King Center. They are 5-1-1 ATS in their previous seven road games as well.

Next, the total has gone under in seven of the Spurs’ past eight matchups against the Pelicans. In short, pick the Pelicans to win, the Spurs will cover the spread and the total will go under 228.5. Based on the point spread consensus, about 55% of gamblers are counting on New Orleans to cover the spread. More NBA Play-In Tournament odds, NBA Playoffs picks and best NBA bets are on the main page.

