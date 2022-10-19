There are 12 games for tonight’s NBA slate. It’s a brand new season to follow betting stats and trends in order to put a little extra money in your pocket.

Sports betting sites and oddsmakers are all set for the 2022-23 NBA season. Tonight will feature some big time matchups that could be playoff series down the line.

The oddsmakers are ready, but so are the bettors themselves. It’s a new chance to follow the lines early and stay on top of the betting world.

Who are the public betting on in the NBA tonight?

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

The public are backing the Pistons in this game with 65 percent of the bets being placed on them. Detroit is also -155 ML and the spread is at 3.5.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers

In this game, the public is taking the road team. Washington is receiving 54 percent of the bets. The over/under for this game is 226.5 and the over being favored at 59 percent. The spread of this game is 1.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets

Over 3/4 of the bets are on the Brooklyn Nets, 77 percent to be exact. The spread in this game is 3 and the over/under is at 230.5. Brooklyn is -150 ML in this game.

A new season begins in Brooklyn.@BrooklynNets are back in action tonight on YES: https://t.co/0cgHA8Q6LU pic.twitter.com/784bG9DUU4 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 19, 2022

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have 91 percent of the bets on them tonight as they are favored heavily in this game. They are -460 ML and the spread is at 9.5.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat

Favored in this matchup are the Heat with 72 percent of the bets placed on them. The over/under for this game is 216 and Miami is -275 ML.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors

The Cavaliers are being backed by the public today with 63 percent of the bets being placed on them. The over/under for this game is 214.5.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies

Not surprising that 85 percent of the bets are being placed on the Grizzlies. They are the better team in this game. The spread is at 5 and the Grizzlies are -200 ML.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Over 93 percent of the bets being placed in this game are on the Timberwolves. The spread in this game is all the way up to 10 and Minnesota is -560 ML.

Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs

The favorites in this game are the road team. Charlotte has 63 percent of the bets being placed on them and the over/under is 224.

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz

Denver is receiving 84 percent of the bets tonight. They’re also -275 ML and the spread is at 7. The over/under is at 224.5.

This is not a drill…we play regular season basketball today 😤#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/fCVjeIhTmL — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 19, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

This game is closer than most for who the public is backing. The favorite in this game is Phoenix with 55 percent oof the bets. They are also -180 ML.

Portland Trailblazers vs Sacramento Kings

Roughly 59 percent of the bets are being placed on Portland. The spread is at 2 in this game and the over/under is at 229.