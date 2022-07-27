NBA Reddit users have voted on the top 25 current NBA players. Based on 667,000 votes so far, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the list. The Greek Freak’s score is 97. Ranking second, Warriors guard Stephen Curry received a 95 score. The biggest surprise in the table below is LeBron James’ ranking. Fans have him as the seventh-best player in the NBA right now. His overall score is 92. On top of ranking behind Antetokounmpo and Curry, the four-time MVP also trails Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid. Will one of these top players win MVP in 2023?

NBA Reddit Votes on Top 25 Current NBA Players

When this post first appeared on Reddit, Antetokounmpo and Curry were tied at the top with a 94 score. However, only 15,000 votes were casted. With a 92 score, LeBron was tied with Jokic for second place. Plus, Jimmy Butler ranked eighth overall on the list. NBA Reddit will update the table below after 1,000,000 votes have been casted.

Last Update at 667,000 votes

Rank Player Score 1st Giannis Antetokounmpo 97 2nd Stephen Curry 95 3rd Luka Dončić 94 4th Nikola Jokić 93 5th Kevin Durant 93 6th Joel Embiid 92 7th LeBron James 92 8th Jayson Tatum 88 9th Kawhi Leonard 88 10th Jimmy Butler 86 11th Ja Morant 84 12th Damian Lillard 83 13th Paul George 82 14th Devin Booker 81 15th Trae Young 81 16th Karl-Anthony Towns 80 17th James Harden 78 18th Anthony Davis 77 19th Jaylen Brown 77 20th DeMar DeRozan 76 21st Rudy Gobert 75 22nd Zach LaVine 74 23rd Kyrie Irving 73 24th Donovan Mitchell 73 25th Zion Williamson 72

Brandon Ingram, Chris Paul, Anthony Edwards, Khris Middelton and Bam Adebayo completed the top 30 on Reddit. However, Jrue Holiday, Pascal Siakam, Bradley Beal, Deandre Ayton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fell short of a top-30 ranking.

While this is a solid list now based on the 667,000-vote update, at 15,000 votes, Butler, Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum were once ranked ahead of Embiid. It goes to show that this is mostly just a popularity contest. Leonard hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in 2021.

Should Joel Embiid rank in the top 5?

Last season, Embiid averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He won his first scoring champion title. The six-year center is definitely a better player than Butler, Leonard and Tatum. When voting for current NBA players, recency bias is important.

For another notable observation, Russell Westbrook didn’t crack the top 30. Nonetheless, maybe it’s justified. The triple-double king averaged 18.5 points per game last season. It was the first time he failed to average 20 points per game since the 2009-10 season.

Fans were also disappointed in the Lakers last season. They had top-3 odds of winning the 2022 NBA championship, according to multiple sportsbooks. Though, the team couldn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament.