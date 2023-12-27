NBA Rumors: 76ers Could Wait Until Offseason to Add an All-Star

According to the latest NBA rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers are in no rush to acquire another star player and could wait until the 2024 offseason to make a move, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While speaking on the “NBA on ESPN” show, Wojnarowski mentioned that Philadelphia would prefer to preserve its cap space for next summer and then target a max salary player in a trade or free agency.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the 76ers hold sixth-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

“When [the Sixers] made the James Harden trade with the Clippers, there was a sense they may have to — at the trade deadline — find a star player to be able to keep up with Boston and Milwaukee in the East. They’re showing with this group, they can do it maybe without a third star, maybe [do] something around the edges,” he said.

On Oct. 31, the 76ers traded Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers. In return, Philly received Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap, and an additional first-round pick that will be acquired from a third team.

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers will likely wait until offseason to acquire another star player, Joel Embiid to return?

Without Harden, the Sixers are arguably a better team. Philadelphia is currently 20-9 and sits third overall in the East standings below the Celtics (23-6) and Bucks (22-8).

One particular breakout star is rising to the occasion. Tyrese Maxey, 23, is finally starting to unlock his true potential at the NBA level. In his fourth season, Maxey is averaging career highs of 25.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 37.4 minutes per game.

The University of Kentucky product ranks 12th in the league in points (724) this season and 14th in assists (188). Also, he’s 11th in 3-pointers (91), fourth in minutes played (1,047), and seventh in win shares (4.2).

“That 2028 unprotected pick from the Clippers, I promise you that player will never play for the Philadelphia 76ers, but it’s going to be really valuable in a trade when they move it to put somebody else around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.” – @wojespn on NBA Countdown — Philly Sixers Galaxy (@sixers_galaxy) December 26, 2023

In other news, the Sixers are expected to go at least one more game without Joel Embiid, who didn’t play against Miami on Christmas. The 7-footer will not be playing against Orlando tonight either, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Through 25 games this season, Embiid is averaging career highs of 35 points, 6.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 54% from the field, 35% from 3-point range, and a career-best 89.3% at the foul line.

Moreover, Embiid was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday. The six-time All-Star continues to nurse an ankle injury he suffered on Friday against Toronto.

Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Maxey each scored at least 30 points in the 76ers’ 121-111 win over the Raptors on Friday. It was only the second time in franchise history three players scored 30-plus points in a game. The other was in 1961 when Dick Barnett, Hal Greer, and Dolph Schayes did it for the Syracuse Nationals.

