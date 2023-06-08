NBA Rumors: Phoenix would not waive Chris Paul without a plan, while James Harden seems to be a good fit

All of a sudden, there are reports flooding from the Phoenix base camp suggesting that Chris Paul has no more future with the Suns, and that the team has until the end of the month to decide if they will waive or trade him off.

We aren’t talking about any player. Paul is not only referred to as the ‘Point God’, but is headed to become a Hall of Famer. Yes, he is a 38-year-old veteran, but he’s still been influential on the court despite his age.

This is why new speculation is arising towards whether there is a plan behind this move from the new Phoenix owner Matt Ishbia, and some sources believe it might have something to do with James Harden.

As the former Sixers point guard is now a free agent, his future in the NBA is still a mystery. While most believe his decision is stuck between remaining in Philadelphia next to MVP Joel Embiid or making his grand return to the Rockets, now there’s a third option on the horizon.

ESPN Insider Ramona Shelburne appeared live this Wednesday on the Mason & Ireland Radio show and dropped a bomb.

“[The Phoenix Suns don’t waive Paul] unless they feel pretty good about somebody else. And I want you to keep your eye on James Harden,” she said. “I don’t want to report anything, but that was in the wind for the past month or so. Everybody thinks it’s like Philly or Houston but I don’t know, there has been discussions in the wind.”

Up to this point, what we know is that Harden is reportedly ‘torn’ between his options, and hasn’t been able to flow closer towards any of his potential destinations. The first to report on the matter was The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who appeared on the Ryen Russillo Podcast saying that “my sense right now is that James Harden is someone that’s torn.”

Up to now, the Rockets are the only team that has reportedly expressed a desire to have Harden back in their roster

Not too long ago, senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer explained how real is Houston’s interest in the veteran point guard’s grand return.

“The Rockets harbor plans to invest in winning additions to Houston’s three-year rebuild, but have so far only been linked to the franchise’s former All-Star centerpiece, James Harden, as well as other potential veteran newcomers who could slot alongside Harden, should he spurn Philadelphia on the open market….,” he wrote on a Yahoo Sports post.

“…And for that,” it reads. “Should Harden ultimately stick with the 76ers, Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has often been linked to Houston as a secondary option who could perhaps slot into the team’s lead ball-handling role.”

Up to this point, we can only speculate on what can happen to both future Hall of Famers Chris Paul and James Harden, but considering they are both veteran stars and play as point guards, somehow their fates might be intertwined.