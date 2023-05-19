NBA teams hold a 6-56 series record when trailing 2-0 in conference finals series. Two of the six series wins were by LeBron James teams in 2007 against the Detroit Pistons and 2018 over the Boston Celtics. The 19-time All-Star has a 12-9 series record after losing Game 1. His 12 wins are the most by a player in NBA history.

More importantly, James has a 10-1 career record in conference finals series. His only loss came while he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Orlando Magic in 2009. The 20-year veteran is also 3-0 in career Game 7s of conference finals series.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Celtics are the odds-on favorite to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA teams have a 6-56 series record all-time when trailing a Conference Finals 2-0. Two of the six series wins were by LeBron James teams in 2007 and 2018. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/iio15UxfN8 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 19, 2023

Factoring in Thursday night’s Game 2 loss to the Nuggets, the four-time MVP has missed 19 straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter dating back to Game 2 of the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this postseason. It’s the longest streak by any player over the last 25 postseasons.

LeBron James missed all six of his 3-point attempts in the Lakers’ 108-103 loss to Denver. James finished his Game 2 performance with 22 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, four steals, and two blocks in 41 minutes of action. He finished 9-of-19 (47.4%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-4 (100%) at the foul line.

“I think we improved from Game 1 to Game 2,” James said. “And if we can do the same thing from Game 2 to Game 3, we put ourselves in a position to win. … “We still got to play with the same desperation as we did tonight.

“We came out with an L but doesn’t give us any more comfort. We can’t go into any postseason game with comfort, just because you either haven’t lost at home or you’re going back home.”

The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead over the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. With a win in Game 2, Denver will take their 7th 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series. Denver has a perfect 6-0 series record in the previous 6 instances, but have never led 2-0 in a Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/6emmil3747 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 18, 2023

Moreover, the Lakers are only the second No. 7 seed to ever advance to the conference finals. Los Angeles hosts Game 3 this Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, where they’re 7-0 this postseason. While NBA teams this postseason have struggled to win on the road, the Miami Heat are not one of them.

The Heat are the fifth team to open with road wins in each of their first three series, joining the 2021 Atlanta Hawks, 1999 New York Knicks, 1989 Chicago Bulls, and 1981 Houston Rockets.

Plus, the Nuggets have gone 2-0 in a best-of-seven series seven times in their franchise history. Denver is 6-0 in its postseason history in the previous six instances. Of course, this is the first time the Nuggets have led 2-0 in a conference finals series.

