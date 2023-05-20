On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets play the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Nuggets-Lakers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Lakers as 5.5-point favorites at home. Denver is 21-25 away, whereas L.A. is 30-18 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals 2023: Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers 📊 Records: Nuggets (63-32, 51-43-1 ATS) | Lakers (52-45, 50-45-2 ATS)

Nuggets (63-32, 51-43-1 ATS) | Lakers (52-45, 50-45-2 ATS) 📅 When is Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 🏟 Where is Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 🕛 What time is Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 : 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: ABC

ABC 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 WCF Game 2 Odds: Nuggets +5.5 (-108) | Lakers -5.5 (-112)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds | NBA Playoffs 2023 WCF Game 3

Nuggets vs. Lakers Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 3

Entering Saturday night’s Game 3 matchup of the 2023 Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets will attempt to take a 3-0 series lead. No team in NBA history has ever won a series after trailing 3-0. Denver could win its first playoff series against the Lakers in franchise history. The Nuggets lost all seven previous playoff series vs. L.A.

After winning 108-103 in Game 2 this past Thursday, the Nuggets are now 10-25 against the Lakers in the playoffs. L.A. is 27-25 against Western Conference opponents this season, while Denver is 34-18 in conference play. NBA teams are 6-56 in conference finals series when facing a two-game deficit and bouncing back to win the series.

Two of the six series wins were by LeBron James-led teams in 2007 against the Detroit Pistons and 2018 over the Boston Celtics. James has a 10-1 career record in conference finals series. His only loss came while he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Orlando Magic in 2009. James is also 3-0 in career Game 7s of conference finals series.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 55.5% probability of winning Game 3 at home over the Nuggets. This is a must-win game for L.A. Since Denver is 21-25 away, this is the Lakers’ best chance to steal a win in this series. They should win at least one game. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Injuries | WCF Game 3 Injury Report

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PG Collin Gillespie (leg; out indefinitely)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (ankle; probable) | C Mo Bamba (ankle; out)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 3

Denver is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The Nuggets are 4-1 in their past five contests.

Next, the Nuggets are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games when playing as the underdog.

On the other side, the Lakers are 6-0 ATS in their last six home games.

The point total has gone over in 10 of L.A.’s past 13 contests played on a Saturday.

Lastly, the Lakers are 8-1 in their previous nine matchups at home versus Denver.

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Jamal Murray | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Michael Porter Jr. | C Nikola Jokic

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG Dennis Schroder | SG D’Angelo Russell | PF Austin Reaves | SF LeBron James | C Anthony Davis

Nuggets vs. Lakers Picks Game 3 | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 3 Western Conference Finals Predictions

For other betting statistics, the Nuggets are 52-19 as favorites, 11-13 as underdogs, 24-22 over/under away, and 21-25 ATS away. Denver is 0-4-1 ATS in its last five games against L.A.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 27-12 as favorites, 24-33 as underdogs, 20-28 over/under at home, and 27-20-1 ATS at home. L.A. is 13-7 in its last 20 games played as well.

Including the Lakers’ Game 2 loss to Denver, LeBron James has missed 19 straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter dating back to Game 2 of the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this postseason. It’s the longest streak by any player over the last 25 postseasons.

However, our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Lakers to win Game 3, Denver to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 222.5. L.A. suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this postseason in Game 2.

Pick the Lakers to win! Some gamblers are anticipating a series sweep. But L.A. should win at least one game in this series. A LeBron James-led team has not been swept since the 2018 NBA Finals. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

