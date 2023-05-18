On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Lakers-Nuggets matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 5.5-point favorites at home. L.A. is 22-26 away, whereas Denver is 41-7 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 2

🏀 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals 2023: Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets 📊 Records: Lakers (52-44, 49-45-2 ATS) | Nuggets (62-32, 51-42-1 ATS)

Lakers (52-44, 49-45-2 ATS) | Nuggets (62-32, 51-42-1 ATS) 📅 When is Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 🏟 Where is Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 🕛 What time is Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 : 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: ESPN

ESPN 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 WCF Game 2 Odds: Lakers +5.5 (-110) | Nuggets -5.5 (-110)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds | NBA Playoffs 2023 WCF Game 2

Lakers vs. Nuggets Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 2

Leading into Thursday night’s Game 2 matchup of the 2023 Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets are aiming to add to their one-game series over the Lakers. Denver could win its first playoff series against the Lakers in franchise history. The Nuggets lost all seven previous playoff series vs. L.A.

Including their Game 1 win, the Nuggets are now 9-25 against the Lakers in the playoffs. Additionally, Denver is an NBA-best 41-7 at home this season. The Nuggets have won all seven of their playoff games at Ball Arena. So, Denver is due for a loss at home.

“I’d rather clean things up after a win in the Western Conference finals than after a loss, so I will take it,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after Game 1. “But much work to do.”

The Lakers have gone on to win an NBA championship each time they’ve defeated the Nuggets in the conference finals: 1985, 2009, and 2020. They won other titles after defeating Denver in earlier rounds as well.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 59.3% probability of winning Game 2 at home over the Lakers. However, the pressure is on Denver to win an eighth straight at Ball Arena this postseason. After a Game 1 loss, teams led by LeBron James are usually better. The Lakers could win. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Injuries | WCF Game 2 Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

C Mo Bamba (ankle; out)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PG Collin Gillespie (leg; out indefinitely)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 2

Los Angeles is 4-1 in its last five games.

The Lakers are 14-6 in their past 20 contests.

Furthermore, the point total has gone over in five of the Lakers’ previous seven games.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 10-3 in their last 13 contests.

The point total has gone over in 13 of Denver’s past 19 matchups versus Los Angeles.

And the Nuggets are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games played on a Thursday.

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG Dennis Schroder | SG D’Angelo Russell | PF Austin Reaves | SF LeBron James | C Anthony Davis

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Jamal Murray | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Michael Porter Jr. | C Nikola Jokic

Lakers vs. Nuggets Picks Game 2 | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 2 Western Conference Finals Predictions

For additional betting statistics, the Lakers are 27-12 as favorites, 24-32 as underdogs, 30-18 over/under away, and 22-25-1 ATS away. L.A. is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six matchups vs. the Nuggets.

On the other side, the Nuggets are 51-19 as favorites, 11-13 as underdogs, 20-27-1 over/under at home, and 30-17-1 ATS at home. Denver has not lost at home since Mar. 30, when the New Orleans Pelicans won 107-88 in the regular season.

Through 11 career conference finals appearances, LeBron James owns a 10-1 series record. His only series loss came in 2009, when the Cleveland Cavaliers lost against the Orlando Magic in six games.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Lakers to win Game 2, Denver to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 226.5. L.A. has not suffered back-to-back losses this postseason.

Pick the Lakers to win! The Nuggets will eventually lose another game at home. This could be the one. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

