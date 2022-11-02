We’ve got 11 different games that will be going on in the NBA tonight. The premier matchup of the day will start at 7:30pm on ESPN. It will feature the 4-2 Boston Celtics who will take on the 5-1 Cleveland Cavaliers. These are two strong teams in the East that could meet in the playoffs.

The 6-0 Milwaukee Bucks will host the Detroit Pistons tonight and the Bucks look to tie a franchise record the team has only done two times in their history. A New York Knicks team has lost two in a row and will have a tough matchup vs the Atlanta Hawks who are 4-3.

At 8:30pm, the 6-2 Utah Jazz look to keep their hot start going against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic has carried his team all season and will need some serious backup tonight vs Utah. Later in the evening at 10:00pm, the Memphis Grizzlies have lost two straight and have face the 5-1 Portland Trail Blazers.

5 things to look out for in tonight’s games 11/2

1. Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Celtics and the Cavs recently played over the weekend where Cleveland won in OT, 132-123. Boston’s duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both scored 32 points on Saturday night. It wasn’t nearly enough to match the 41 points that both Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert had for the Cavs.

Cleveland shot the three-pointer better and out-rebounded Boston in their last matchup. The Cavs did this all on the road and will host the Celtics tonight. Boston will likely want some revenge for the game they let slip away in OT when they were outscored 18-9 in the extra time. Expect another great game from these two teams.

2. Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are 2-2 in their last four game and will be on the road tonight to take on the New York Knicks. The Knicks are coming off two straight losses. They were, however, against two of the top teams in the East: Milwaukee and Cleveland.

Atlanta lost to the Bucks by eight points last Saturday and were demolished by the Toronto Raptors on Monday, 139-109. Young did have 10 assists in that game, but was held to just 14 points on a 3-13 night from the field. Tonight will be a good test for the Knicks as the Hawks are more on their playing field. New York does not have a player that averages 20 points in a game. They do have three players that average at least (17.7) points per game. Tipoff is at 7:30pm.

🚨 It's Statement Night. Our Statement Jersey's are officially on-sale, as the guys will wear them on-court for the first time tonight against the Hawks. Now's the time to get yours! — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 2, 2022

3. Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks

These two teams recently met on Monday night and will play their second consecutive game against each other. The Milwaukee Bucks improved to 6-0 with very close win, 110-108. Detroit is 2-6 to start the season and they have a young core of players who are still getting acclimated to the NBA.

Milwaukee looks to improve to 7-0 for just the third time in their franchise history. The 1971-72 and 2018-19 Bucks started 7-0 and the team looks to do the same tonight against the Pistons. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing at an MVP level to start the season and has been carrying Milwaukee. Can the Pistons try and keep this one close again?

4. Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks

The Utah Jazz come into the game tonight with a 6-2 record and have been one of the more surprising teams to start the season. They’ll matchup with the Dallas Mavericks who are led by MVP front-runner, Luka Doncic. Utah is 3-1 in their last four games and look to keep stacking up the wins.

Dallas is 3-3 to start the year and have alternated wins and losses. If the same pattern follows, then their likely to lose as they won on Sunday night. The Mavs are lead by Luka Doncic who’s the teams Mr.Everything. Doncic carries a heavy burden for the Mavs but he’s one of the special players who’s made to do that. They will host the Jazz tonight, but will need a strong performance to beat Utah.

5. Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers

Memphis started the season 4-1 and since then lost two straight games to the Utah Jazz. They will be in Portland tonight to take on the Trail Blazers who are 5-1 to start the season. The Blazers most recently beat the Rockets after losing their first game of the season to the Heat.

Damian Lillard is out with a calf injury for tonight’s game and the team hopes he’ll make a a return in the next few games. Josh Hart is also listed as questionable for the Blazers tonight. The Grizzlies look to get back on track tonight while the Blazers look to pile up wins early on.