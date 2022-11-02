2022-23 NBA MVP Odds: Luka and Giannis Battle At The Top

Roughly three weeks into the 2022-23 NBA season, we’ve seen two front-runners emerge as MVP candidates. Each are gifted athletes and carry such a burden for their team. If a play needs to be made, they’re the guy to do that. Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are leading the pack right now.

Doncic has had the lowest odds for almost a week now at (+275), and is trying to keep his team at .500 or better. Luka is a superstar that’s extremely capable of carrying his team, but the Mavs may need to make a trade for another all-star who can assist him however he needs. He could use a talented SF or PF on the team.

Not too far behind Doncic is two-time NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo. His odds to win MVP are (+350) and he’s been the Bucks best player like he usually is. Milwaukee are 6-0 to start the season and they look to be 7-0 with a win tonight vs the Pistons. Antetokounmpo’s name will always be in the MVP conversation because that’s the type of player he is.

Best NBA Betting Sites

Luka and Giannis: Battle for the 2022-23 NBA MVP

It’s hard to predict this early in the season who the MVP will be. A lot of voters are swayed at the last minute by what they see even though the players resume for MVP should be based on the entire seasons body of work. Regardless, the easiest way to get your name in the MVP conversation is to play well early in the season to get the buzz going.

.@stephenasmith says Luka Dončić for MVP 🗣 "Luka Dončić is a bad somebody." pic.twitter.com/zwixo6EmYj — First Take (@FirstTake) October 28, 2022

Luka Doncic is the first player in NBA history to have 200 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists through the first six games. He’s a special basketball player who’s fallen short in the MVP race in years prior. Doncic will try to not let that happen this season.

Then there’s Giannis, who is regarded as one of the best two-way players in the world. He’s holding opponents to just 32 percent shooting in games. Antetokounmpo also averages (33.8) points and (12.8) rebounds per game. It will be an exciting MVP race all season for both players.

NBA MVP Odds

Player Odds Bookmaker Luka Doncic +275 Giannis Antetokounmpo +350 Jayson Tatum +750 Ja Morant +800 Steph Curry +1400 Joel Embiid +1600 Nikola Jokic +1800 Kevin Durant +2500 Donovan Mitchell +2800 Trae Young +3300 Zion Williamson +3300

Both players have had an incredible start to the season and that’s why their at the top of the MVP conversation juts three weeks in. Nikola Jokic has won back-to-back MVPs, but we may have a new MVP this season. It’s going to be fun to watch the MVP race unfold all season long. Can Doncic carry the Mavericks to the playoffs and how will Giannis’ numbers be effected when players on his team come back from injury?