Nets engaged in Ben Simmons trade talks with Western Conference team

The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, and it now appears the trade gossip concerning Ben Simmons has once again returned.

Prior to the Nets’ 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers last Saturday, the front office engaged in “cursory talks” with one unnamed Western Conference team, according to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York.

A few NBA betting sites are now giving the Nets the eighth-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Following Nash’s firing, some sportsbooks have dropped their title odds.

Ben Simmons' name came up in recent trade talks between the Nets and a Western Conference team (via @IanBegley) https://t.co/Arq22Y7Euf pic.twitter.com/OmL5zkgLWK — SNY (@SNYtv) November 2, 2022

“It’s unclear if talks advanced past the cursory stage, but Brooklyn was said to be aggressive in its pursuit of perimeter shooting,” said Begley.

“And that was before the club fired Nash. So it’s reasonable to expect the team to take an aggressive approach in the trade market. Can they make a move to keep their title window open a little longer? That remains to be seen.

They certainly hope that the next transaction – the hiring of Udoka – can keep it from closing shut.”

Nets negotiated Ben Simmons trade with unknown Western Conference team

Would the Los Angeles Lakers consider trading for Simmons or Irving? Performance-wise, the latter is the better option. On Monday, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner advocated for a trade to L.A. as well.

NBA analysts have mentioned the possible scenario of Lakers G.M. Rob Pelinka trading Anthony Davis to the Pacers for Turner. One anonymous NBA executive revealed that Davis is currently playing through a back injury.

Furthermore, a trade for Simmons is risky. The Nets guard is disappointing fans offensively. Teams are unsure which player they’re receiving. Through six games this season, the 26-year-old is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals.

In 58 starts of the 2020-21 season with the Philadelphia 76ers, the guard averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 boards, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals. The Lakers need to improve their perimeter shooting, similar to the Nets.

Therefore, moving forward, Simmons is not the best move for underperforming teams.

While Simmons’ name was mentioned in Begley’s report, one cannot help but feel that both Durant and Irving are on the trade block as well. After Irving made anti-Semitic comments, that could have been the final straw for the seven-time All-Star.

Not to mention, the Nets lack team chemistry. “As I mentioned before, we’re talking to the ADL right now,” said Nets G.M. Sean Marks on disciplining Irving.

“That’s on the Joe Tsai level, our CEO and myself and the group, and really just trying to weigh out exactly what the best course of action is here.”