On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Nuggets-Heat matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 2.5-point favorites on the road. Denver is 23-25 away, whereas Miami is 34-17 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Nuggets vs. Heat Preview | 2023 NBA Finals Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs NBA Finals 2023 Game 3: Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat 📊 Records: Nuggets (66-33, 54-44-1 ATS) | Heat (58-46, 45-56-3 ATS)

Nuggets (66-33, 54-44-1 ATS) | Heat (58-46, 45-56-3 ATS) 📅 When is Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 🏟 Where is Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 🕛 What time is Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 : 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: ABC, ESPN2

ABC, ESPN2 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals Game 3 Odds: Nuggets -2.5 (-110) | Heat +2.5 (-110)

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds Game 3 of 2023 NBA Finals

Betting Content You May Like

Nuggets vs. Heat Predictions | Game 3 of 2023 NBA Finals

Leading into Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Heat are coming off their first win against Denver since Aug. 1, 2020. Miami improved to 1-7 in its last eight matchups vs. the Nuggets. The Heat dropped to 1-6 all time in Game 1s of the NBA Finals. However, Miami won a championship each year it lost the series opener — 2006, 2012, and 2013.

In Game 2, the Heat picked up their 13th win of these playoffs, breaking a tie with the 1999 New York Knicks for the most ever by a No. 8 seed. Gabe Vincent led Miami in scoring with 23 points in 32 minutes of action. Miami outscored the Nuggets 36-25 in the fourth quarter.

Of course, Denver was 11-0 this postseason when leading by double digits at any point in a game and 37-1 this season overall when leading by eight or more entering the final frame.

Moreover, Nikola Jokic finished his Game 2 outing with 41 points. The two-time MVP became the third player in NBA playoffs history to record 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 150 assists in a single postseason. The only other players to set this record are LeBron James (four times: 2015-18 and 2020) and Larry Bird (1987).

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 67.2% chance of winning Game 3 away. Tyler Herro (right hand) was ruled out for Game 3 on Tuesday. Although the Heat have home-court advantage, Denver has not lost back-to-back games since Apr. 6. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

Heat vs. Nuggets Injuries | NBA Finals 2023 Game 3 Injury Report

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PG Collin Gilespie (leg; out indefinitely)

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Victor Oladipo (knee; out for the season) | SG Tyler Herro (hand; out) | C Cody Zeller (foot; probable)

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Finals Game 3

Denver is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games.

The Nuggets are 7-1 in their past eight meetings vs. Miami.

Next, the point total has gone over in six of the Nuggets’ previous nine away games.

Additionally, the Heat are 7-2 ATS in their last nine home games.

The point total has gone under in five of Miami’s past six contests.

For one final note, the Heat are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven matchups at home against Denver.

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Jamal Murray | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Michael Porter Jr. | C Nikola Jokic

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Gabe Vincent | SG Max Strus | PF Caleb Martin | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Nuggets vs. Heat Picks Game 3 | 2023 NBA Finals Game 3 Predictions

For other betting statistics, the Heat are 41-24 as favorites, 17-22 as underdogs, 27-24 over/under at home, and 21-28-2 ATS at home. Miami has four wins when trailing by eight or more points entering the fourth quarter this postseason. It’s the most in a single postseason in NBA history. Miami is 4-5 in those situations, whereas the rest of the NBA is 1-41 these playoffs.

On the other side, the Nuggets are 53-20 as favorites, 13-13 as underdogs, 25-23 over/under away, and 23-25 ATS away. Denver is 0-3 this postseason when Jokic scores 40 or more points. The Nuggets are 13-1 when Jokic scores less than 40. Those three losses in 40-point games are tied for the most by any player in a postseason in NBA history.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Nuggets to win Game 3, they will cover the spread, and the point total will go under 214.5. At some point during this NBA Finals series — if not right now — Miami will miss Tyler Herro and his 3-point accuracy.

Pick the Nuggets to win! Maybe Herro will return for Game 4. For those new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like