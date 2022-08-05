Pacers sign guard Deividas Sirvydis to one-year contract

The Indiana Pacers have signed Deividas Sirvydis to a one-year contract on Thursday. The 6’8″ guard was selected 37th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2019 NBA Draft. However, he was then immediately traded to the Detroit Pistons.

In the 2K23 NBA Summer League, while with the New Orleans Pelicans for three games, Sirvydis averaged 19.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 46.6% from long range. This signing puts the Pacers at 20 players under contract, the maximum allowed during the offseason.

Sirvydis spent his professional basketball career playing in Lithuania, Israel, the NBA and the NBA G League. From 2017 through 2020, he played for Rytas Vilnius, a professional basketball club based in Lithuania. In his first season with Lietuvos rytas, the guard appeared in just two games.

Deividas Sirvydis has improved every year, could help Pacers’ backcourt

In 2018, the Lithuanian won Next Generation Tournament MVP of the Euroleague Next Generation Basketball Tournament. It’s an international youth basketball tournament for players under the age of 18.

Then, in the 2018-19 season, Sirvydis averaged 5.4 points and 1.9 rebounds. Through 17 games played, he also averaged 48.4% from the field and 46.3% from 3-point range.

In the following 2019-20 season, while with Rytas, he averaged a career-high 6.6 points per game. Not to mention, in 16 games played, Sirvydis averaged 2.8 rebounds per game as well. He finished 43.9% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc. His perimeter shooting will benefit the Pacers.

On December 1, 2020, Sirvydis signed a three-year contract with the Pistons. Though, he only appeared in 20 games. In the Pistons’ 104-91 loss to the Nuggets on May 14, 2021, the guard scored a career-high 16 points in 19 minutes played. He finished 6-for-11 (54.5%) from the floor and 4-for-7 (57.1%) from downtown.

While with the Motor City Cruise in the 2021-22 season, the guard averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Through 14 games played and eight of them started, Sirvydis averaged 43.4% shooting from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range.

He ranked 10th in made 3-point field goals (37) in the 2021-22 Showcase Cup. More news stories pertaining to Deividas Sirvydis and the Pacers are on the main page.