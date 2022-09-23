Pacers sign Langston Galloway, Justin Anderson, and Norvel Pelle

The Indiana Pacers have signed free agent guard Langston Galloway, forward Justin Anderson, and center Norvel Pelle to their training camp roster. Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed.

Kendall Brown occupies one of the two-way spots for Indiana. An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way contract. These players will compete for a chance to play with the Pacers next season.

Since the team’s 20-man roster was full, the Pacers waived three players: forward Bennie Boatwright and guards Gabe York and David Stockton. However, NBA sportsbooks are never impressed with training camp signees.

As an undrafted player, Galloway has appeared in 452 career games over the course of his eight-year NBA career.

While shooting 39.7% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, the 6’1″ guard has averaged 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

During his rookie 2014-15 season with the New York Knicks, in 45 appearances, Galloway averaged career highs 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest.

He was then selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. He can still play at a high level.

After two seasons with the Knicks, Galloway went on to play for six other league teams: New Orleans Pelicans (2016-17), Sacramento Kings (2017), Detroit Pistons (2017–20), Phoenix Suns (2020-21), Brooklyn Nets (2021-22), and Milwaukee Bucks (2022).

Meanwhile, Justin Anderson was selected 21st overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2015 NBA Draft. Through 242 career games, the 6’6″ wing has averaged 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Plus, he’s shooting 41% from the floor and 29.2% from downtown.

In the 2019-20 season, between playing for the Long Island Nets and Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, Anderson averaged 20.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest. He was selected to the All-NBA G League Third Team.

Last season, the forward made 11 starts with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers’ G League affiliate. He averaged 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1 steal per game. The Virginia product was also selected to the All-NBA G League First Team.

During his six-year NBA career, in addition to playing with the Mavericks for two seasons, Anderson also played for the Philadelphia 76ers (2017–18), Atlanta Hawks (2018-19), Nets (2020), Cleveland Cavaliers (2021), and Pacers last season.

The forward signed two 10-day contracts with Indiana during the 2021-22 season. In 13 games played with the Pacers, Anderson averaged 6.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest.

Additionally, Norvel Pelle went undrafted in 2014. After playing with the Delaware 87ers (Blue Coats) of the G League, the 6’10” center signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on July 2, 2019.

In 40 career NBA games, Pelle has averaged 2.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Last season, the center played nine games with the Cleveland Charge. He averaged 8.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. Not to mention, he shot 51.9% from the field.

Therefore, the players will spend most of their time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.