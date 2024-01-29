Home » news » Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Hamstring Could Return Tuesday At Celtics

Main Page

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) could return Tuesday at Celtics

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 2 hours ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) could return Tuesday vs Celtics
USA Today Network

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has missed 10 of the past 11 games due to a hamstring injury, but now the two-time All-Star is expected to return for Tuesday night’s road game against the Boston Celtics.

Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in a Jan. 8 win over Boston. He was out for the next five games before returning to action with 21 points and 17 assists against Portland on Jan. 19.

However, he then missed five more games because of the injury.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Haliburton holds fifth-best odds to win NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Tyrese Maxey, Alperen Sengun, and other stars.


Through 34 starts this season, Haliburton is averaging career highs of 23.6 points and 12.6 assists per game, along with 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 33.4 minutes per game.

Haliburton is also shooting 49.6% from the floor, 40% beyond the arc, and 86.2% at the foul line. In Indiana’s 140-126 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 30, 2023, the four-year veteran recorded a career-high 23 assists.

There’s “optimism” that Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) will play vs. Boston Celtics

Prior to his injury, Haliburton was leading the NBA this season in assists (428). Though, he still currently leads the league in assists per game (12.6) and assist percentage (52.1%).

He ranks sixth in player efficiency rating (26.3), second in offensive box plus/minus (9.5), fourth in offensive rating (134.4), and sixth in value over replacement player (3.2).

In Indiana’s 142-130 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 3, the guard became the first NBA player in history to tally 31 points, 12 assists, three blocks, and five 3-pointers with zero turnovers in a game.

“The plan is to play tomorrow for me. See how I feel in the morning when I way up, and that will kind of dictate that answer,” he told reporters on Monday.

Despite missing 13 games so far this season, Haliburton is still on pace to become the sixth NBA player to average at least 12 assists per game in a season. The Iowa State product would be the first since John Stockton.

In addition to Stockton, he would join Isiah Thomas, Kevin Porter, Magic Johnson, and Kevin Johnson. Stockton holds the top-two spots for the most assists per game in a season (14.5 APG in 1989-90, 14.2 APG in 1990-91).

The Pacers (27-20) have won three straight without Haliburton and are sixth in the East. The Celtics lead the conference with a 35-11 record, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers (29-15) and Knicks (29-17).

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now