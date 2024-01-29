Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has missed 10 of the past 11 games due to a hamstring injury, but now the two-time All-Star is expected to return for Tuesday night’s road game against the Boston Celtics.

Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in a Jan. 8 win over Boston. He was out for the next five games before returning to action with 21 points and 17 assists against Portland on Jan. 19.

However, he then missed five more games because of the injury.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Haliburton holds fifth-best odds to win NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Tyrese Maxey, Alperen Sengun, and other stars.

ESPN Sources: There’s optimism Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup vs. the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Haliburton — who was selected a starter in the All-Star Game — has missed 10 of the past 11 games with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/cuYeIxMkZT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2024



Through 34 starts this season, Haliburton is averaging career highs of 23.6 points and 12.6 assists per game, along with 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 33.4 minutes per game.

Haliburton is also shooting 49.6% from the floor, 40% beyond the arc, and 86.2% at the foul line. In Indiana’s 140-126 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 30, 2023, the four-year veteran recorded a career-high 23 assists.

Prior to his injury, Haliburton was leading the NBA this season in assists (428). Though, he still currently leads the league in assists per game (12.6) and assist percentage (52.1%).

He ranks sixth in player efficiency rating (26.3), second in offensive box plus/minus (9.5), fourth in offensive rating (134.4), and sixth in value over replacement player (3.2).

In Indiana’s 142-130 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 3, the guard became the first NBA player in history to tally 31 points, 12 assists, three blocks, and five 3-pointers with zero turnovers in a game.

“The plan is to play tomorrow for me. See how I feel in the morning when I wake up and that will kind of dictate that answer.” Tyrese Haliburton was full participant in practice today and talked about planning to return to the lineup for tomorrow’s @NBAonTNT matchup in Boston. pic.twitter.com/DwMRODvWum — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 29, 2024

“The plan is to play tomorrow for me. See how I feel in the morning when I way up, and that will kind of dictate that answer,” he told reporters on Monday.

Despite missing 13 games so far this season, Haliburton is still on pace to become the sixth NBA player to average at least 12 assists per game in a season. The Iowa State product would be the first since John Stockton.

In addition to Stockton, he would join Isiah Thomas, Kevin Porter, Magic Johnson, and Kevin Johnson. Stockton holds the top-two spots for the most assists per game in a season (14.5 APG in 1989-90, 14.2 APG in 1990-91).

The Pacers (27-20) have won three straight without Haliburton and are sixth in the East. The Celtics lead the conference with a 35-11 record, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers (29-15) and Knicks (29-17).