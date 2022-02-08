Pacers vs Hawks Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Tuesday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Indiana Pacers (19-36, 26-27-2 ATS) are facing off versus the Atlanta Hawks (25-28, 23-30 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Which team will end their losing streak tonight? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Pacers vs Hawks Game Information

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena; Atlanta, Georgia

Pacers vs Hawks NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Pacers +10.5 (-110) | Hawks -10.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Pacers +395 | Hawks -500

Over/Under: 226.5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

PG Ricky Rubio (out for the season) | SF T.J. Warren (out indefinitely) | PG T.J. McConnell (out indefinitely) | C Myles Turner (out indefinitely) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (questionable) | PF Isaiah Jackson (questionable)

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

PG Lou Williams (doubtful) | PF Danilo Gallinari (questionable) | PF John Collins (probable)

Pacers vs Hawks News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, in the Pacers’ 98-85 road loss versus the Cavaliers on Sunday, guard Chris Duarte scored a team-high 22 points in 36 minutes on the court. Also, Duane Washington Jr. ended his outing with 17 points, 2.0 points and 2.0 assists in 31 minutes played. Indiana has won just three of its past 10 contests. On top of their three-game losing streak, the Pacers are now 6-21 away, 13-15 at home and 12-14-1 ATS on the road.

As for the Hawks, on Sunday, in their 103-94 road loss against the Mavericks, forward John Collins earned a double-double. He piled on 22 points, 18 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 35 minutes of action. Likewise, guard Trae Young finished with a double-double as well, accumulating 17 points, 2.0 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes played. Atlanta has won seven of its last 10 games. Now, they are 15-12 at home, 10-16 away and 14-13 ATS at home this season.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hawks have a 67.7% probability of winning.

Regarding other head-to-head matchups, in the previous three meetings, the Hawks are 2-1 against the Pacers. On Dec. 1, 2021, the last time these teams played one another during this regular season, Atlanta won 114-111 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Though, on May 6, 2021, the Pacers defeated them 133-126 in Indianapolis.

Furthermore, when asked about the looming NBA trade deadline, Hawks’ head coach Nate McMillan informed reporters that a few of his players struggle to control their anxiety. “It’s a day that you want to come and go,” he said. “If you are concerned about anything come to us. We’ll talk to you about what’s going on.”

Nate McMillan acknowledged that players get antsy around the deadline. “It’s a day that you want to come and go … We said this to our guys a month ago: ‘If you are concerned about anything, come to us. We’ll talk to you about what’s going on.’” — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) February 8, 2022

Pacers vs Hawks NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Indiana is 1-4 ATS in the team’s past five contests.

The Pacers are 1-4 SU in their last five games played.

Not to mention, the total has gone over in seven of their eight previous contests.

Plus, the Hawks are 8-3 ATS in their past 11 games played.

The total has gone over in Atlanta’s last five matchups versus Indiana.

Lastly, the Hawks are 7-1 ATS at home in their previous eight contests.

Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

PG Malcolm Brogdon | SG Chris Duarte | SF Torrey Craig | PF Justin Holiday | C Domantas Sabonis

Projected Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup

PG Trae Young | SG Kevin Huerter | SF De’Andre Hunter | PF John Collins | C Clint Capela

Pacers vs Hawks Prediction | NBA Picks

Anyways, when comparing these Eastern Conference teams’ betting records, Indiana is 11-14 as a favorite, 8-22 as an underdog and 12-14-1 ATS away, whereas Atlanta is 17-14 as a favorite, 8-14 as an underdog and 14-13 ATS at home. While the Pacers are on a three-game skid, the Hawks are aiming to bounce back from two consecutive losses. Even if Malcolm Brogdon returns tonight for the Pacers, the Hawks have played better over their last 10 contests.

Equally important, Atlanta is entering this matchup as a heavy 10.5-point favorite. And, the Pacers are still without T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell and Myles Turner. Could Brogdon and Sabonis carry this team to a potential upset win on the road? It’s doubtful. Therefore, pick the Hawks to win, the Pacers will cover the spread and the total will go under 226.5. If you want to learn more about basketball betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

