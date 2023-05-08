Only 10 players out of the entire 2023 rookie class are able to make one of the two All-Rookie Teams. There are a number of players who are deserving, but this award is left for the 10-best rookies. Leading the list of players for First-team All-Rookie is Orlando’s Paolo Bachero. He was also the 2022-23 Kia Rookie of the Year this season.

Banchero is joined by Utah’s Walker Kessler, Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin, Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, and OKC’s Jalen Williams. All five of those players were chosen to be first-team All-Rookie for the 2022-23 season. Next, we’ll give a brief overview of each player’s rookie season.

Paolo Banchero (PF, Orlando Magic)

The big man had a stellar first year in the NBA and earned himself Rookie of the Year in the process. Banchero received 98 out of 100 first-place votes on his way to winning ROY. In 72 games played and started this season, the 20-year-old averaged (20.0) points, (6.9) rebounds, and (3.7) assists per game. He was a big part of the Magic having 14 more wins this season than they did in 2021-22.

Walker Kessler, (C, Utah Jazz)

Kessler was the 22nd pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2022 NBA draft. He was then shipped out to Utah after being traded by Minnesota in a multi-team trade for Rudy Gobert. The seven-foot-one big man averaged )2.3) blocks per game this season, the fourth most in the NBA. His (.720) field goal percentage is the highest ever by a rookie.

Bennedict Mathurin, (SF, Indiana Pacers)

Mathurin was selected sixth overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2022 NBA draft and was a spark off the bench for them this season. He played in 78 of their 82 games and made 17 starts. The six-foot-six SF worked into a starting role near the end of the season and was their fourth-highest scorer per game this season with (16.7) points. Expect to see Mathurin grow into a larger role for the Pacers next season. Possibly as a full-time starter.

Jalen Williams, (SG, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Williams was taken with the 12th overall pick in this past draft out of Santa Clara. He played in 75 games this season and made 62 starts. Like many rookies, he worked his way into a starting role this season and made the most of his rookie campaign. This season, Williams averaged (14.1) points, (4.5) rebounds, (3.3) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. OKC had one of the youngest teams in the NBA this season and Willaims was a part of their success.

Keegan Murray, (SF, Sacramento Kings)

Murray was the fourth-overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA draft. He was a full-time starter from the jump for the Kings, playing in 80 games and making 78 starts. He proved that his three-point shooting was legit and averaged a scorching (.411) percent as a rookie. On top of that, he averaged (12.2) points, (4.6) rebounds, and (1.2) assists per game. Sacramento has a bright future with Murray in their lineup.