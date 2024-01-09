Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic has been living up to his status as a former number one overall draft pick. The former Duke product has become a true leader for the young Magic team and they find themselves in the midst of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. After years of finding themselves in the NBA Draft Lottery, it seems as if the team’s patience is paying off. However, Banchero has solidified himself as the true franchise cornerstone. Since the new year, Paolo Banchero has been playing at an MVP level and has the Magic in a good spot.

Paolo Banchero Averaging 33 Points in Past Five Games

Paolo Banchero in the Past Five Games

Banchero has been an absolute menace to the opposition in the past five games. In the past five matchups, the power forward has tallied 33.0 points, 6.6 assists, and 9.0 total rebounds per game. On top of this, Banchero has shot 47.1 percent from beyond the arc in the past five games to couple with a field goal percentage of 45.8 percent. Coming into the league, the one knock on his game was his perimeter shooting. This is an aspect Banchero has clearly improved in and it has burned opponents more than once this season. On the season, Banchero is currently averaging a three-point shooting percentage of 38.5 percent.

When the Magic defeated the defending champion, Denver Nuggets, on January 6th, he became the first Magic player since Nikola Vucevic to record a triple-double. He is also averaging 1.6 steals per game over the past five matchups. If one did not believe that Paolo Banchero was going to be one of the major players to usher in a new generation of stars, then the past five games should start to alter one’s thinking. After all, he was selected with the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft for a reason.

Orlando Magic Looking Like a Dark Horse Team This Year

The Orlando Magic have been one of this season’s feel good stories. They are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a win-loss record of 21-15. Even with some key injuries, the Orlando Magic have found a way to remain competitive this season. As great as Paolo Banchero has been, other players such as the Wagner brothers, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs have stepped up in a big way this year. Other auxiliary players such as Gary Harris, Markelle Fultz, and Jonathan Isaac have also left their imprint on this year’s Orlando Magic squad.

As alluded to earlier, the Magic have drafted well over the past few years and it seems to finally be paying off. With Paolo Banchero leading the way, the team is in good hands for the future. Especially if his past five games are any indication of things to come for him personally and the team as a whole. They are a scrappy and young team and if they keep up with their current trajectory, Orlando will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.