Pascal Siakam to Miss Two Weeks With Adductor Injury

The Toronto Raptors were dealt a major blow on Sunday. Forward Pascal Siakam is expected to miss two weeks with a strained right adductor muscle.

Siakam was injured during Friday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Siakam was attempting to do a crossover on Christian Wood when he slipped to the floor, grabbing his groin, an injury that he has dealt with in the past. He left the game and did not return.

Pascal Siakam left for the locker room after slipping on the court. 😐 pic.twitter.com/ytRSE5CpDp — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) November 5, 2022

Siakam’s injury will leave a major hole to fill on the court. Through nine games, he was averaging a team-best in points, assists, and rebounds. So far, Siakam is averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. His performance so far has earned him praise from multiple pundits in NBA media. The Raptors had started 5-3 before Friday’s game at Dallas

🌶 Pascal Siakam was in his bag in the @Raptors win tonight! #WeTheNorth@pskills43: 31 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/8yNv4oBXNA — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2022

In Pascal Siakam’s absence, expect an expanded role for one of Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, or Christian Koloko. Koloko, the rookie from Arizona, has started the last three games for the Raptors at the center position. Meanwhile, on Friday, both Achiuwa and Boucher played for over 25 minutes after Siakam left the game. To make up for Siakam’s playmaking, expect Scottie Barnes to serve as the team’s facilitator, specifically if Fred VanVleet is unavailable.

The 5-4 Raptors are back in action on Sunday as they play host to the Chicago Bulls. The two will tip off at 6:00 p.m.