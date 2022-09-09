Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers both had media sessions on Wednesday and were able to discuss a little bit about the future within the organization.

Westbrook tossed Beverley a towel and Bev had a hilarious response:

“Love that brother,” an appreciative Beverley said. “First dime of the year.”

Beverley is Excited To Play With Westbrook

Beverley had the following to say about playing with the Lakers and Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN:

“Super excited,” Beverley interrupted when asked about his relationship and fit with Westbrook. “… I was asked this question two, three years ago, [about] someone I always wanted to play with and [Westbrook] was the first name. I have [known] Bron since I was a baby, a rookie in this league, so obviously I want to play with him. “But a player with that competitive spirit, that fire, that will, that dog, that nastiness, that grit, to have a running mate like that, I have never had that. So I am super excited to see where it goes. Obviously like any relationship or any marriage, things, we are going to have tough conversations. That is what comes with winning, but I am excited about those conversations, I am excited about the practices. I am just excited to be able to compete with someone like that.” “I just feel like they didn’t make the playoffs last year,” Beverley said when asked about coming to a team with 17 championship banners. “We’re being honest, that’s just the truth, so you can see all the banners, but you know, it’s what have you done for me lately? And lately, [the Lakers] haven’t been a good team. And I’m here. Obviously, Coach Ham is here.”

Will The Lakers Be Good This Season?

It’s going to be interesting to see how the Los Angeles Lakers do this season, but the one way that we’re going to be able to determine how their season is going to go is if they find a way to stay healthy. If this team doesn’t stay healthy, there’s a good chance that they’re going to have another disappointing season just like they did a year ago.