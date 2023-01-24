Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram (left big toe) doubtful vs. Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion) is doubtful for Tuesday night’s home game against the Denver Nuggets. Naji Marshall (right big toe soreness) is also listed as questionable.

Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) and E.J. Liddell (right ACL tear) remain out indefinitely. Ingram could return before the All-Star break. “It’s been so far so good. He was on the floor yesterday, and he played 5-on-5,” New Orleans coach Willie Green said.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Pelicans have 10th-shortest odds to win the championship. A couple of sportsbooks are giving the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers better odds.

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion) is doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Denver. Naji Marshall (right big toe soreness) is questionable. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 23, 2023

Ingram, 25, suffered his big toe injury in the Pelicans’ 132-111 loss versus Memphis on Nov. 25. Of course, the Duke product has missed 28 games since then, and the 6-foot-8 wing has missed a total of 32 contests this season.

Through 15 starts, Ingram was averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game prior to his injury. Plus, he was shooting 47.2% from the floor and a career-best 46.7% from 3-point range.

Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion) is doubtful, Naji Marshall (right big toe soreness) is questionable against Nuggets on Tuesday

On Nov. 21, in New Orleans’ 128-83 win over the Golden State Warriors, the seventh-year forward recorded a season-high 34 points in 31 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-19 (63.2%) shooting from the field, 3-of-7 (42.9%) beyond the arc, and 7-of-7 (100%) at the foul line.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have three players listed as questionable: Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Bones Hyland (left hand finger sprain), and Michael Porter Jr. (personal). Peyton Watson (left adductor strain) and Collin Gillespie (left leg fracture) remain out indefinitely.

Denver is 9-1 in its last 10 games. The Nuggets’ 101-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday spoiled their nine-game win streak. However, they’re 5-2 in their past seven matchups against the Pelicans. Denver is 5-10 ATS in its previous 15 meetings versus New Orleans as well.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Nuggets C Nikola Jokic (hamstring) and SF/PF Michael Porter Jr. (personal) are listed questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/BgnSfgDxwU — DK Nation (@dklive) January 23, 2023

As for the Pelicans, they’re 3-7 in their past 10 contests. New Orleans is entering this Western Conference encounter on a four-game skid. While the Pelicans are 1-5 in their previous six contests, they’re also 12-3 in their last 15 home games. Though, New Orleans is 2-6 ATS in its previous eight meetings versus Northwest Division opponents.

Furthermore, Denver is 11-10 away, 27-10 as a favorite, 9-12 ATS away, and 33-14 overall. On the other side, the Pelicans are 17-6 at home, 8-13 as underdogs, 13-10 ATS at home, and 26.21 overall. New Orleans defeated the Nuggets by a final score of 121-106 in the first head-to-head game of the season series on Dec. 4.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 52.8% chance of defeating New Orleans away. Sportsbooks have not yet released the betting lines for this intraconference rematch. Nonetheless, bettors are not expecting the Pelicans to beat the top-seeded contender without Williamson.