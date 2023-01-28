Pelicans’ Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) remains out against Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) remains out for Saturday night’s home game versus the Washington Wizards. Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) and E.J. Liddell (right ACL tear) also remain out indefinitely.

Daniels has missed 10 games so far of his rookie season. Through 39 appearances, the 19-year-old is averaging 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 19.9 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 44.5% from the floor and 33.3% beyond the arc. Also, his player efficiency rating is 9.4, and the guard’s true shooting percentage is 52.5%.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Pelicans possess 11th-best odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies better odds.

Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) out tomorrow against Wizards. — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) January 27, 2023

On Nov. 30, in the Pelicans’ 126-108 win over the Toronto Raptors, Daniels recorded a career-high 14 points in 32 minutes off the bench. In addition to logging eight boards, nine assists, and one steal, the rookie shot 6-of-9 (66.7%) from the field and knocked down one 3-pointer.

As for Zion Williamson, the two-time All-Star will be re-evaluated in two weeks. “The healing process is going accordingly, and we’ll continue to progress from there,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said prior to Tuesday’s 99-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Williamson has been out since Jan. 2. The Duke product has missed the last 12 games. “We’re hopeful,” Green added. “I can’t give you a 100% definite, but we’re definitely hopeful. We’re gonna continue to look at him and the work he’s doing and then give you guys an update when we can.”

Meanwhile, for Washington’s injury report, Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) is doubtful. Porzingis should return before All-Star break. Monte Morris (sore right hamstring) was upgraded to probable for Saturday’s interconference matchup as well.

Of course, the Wizards are 5-5 in their last 10 games. However, they’ve now on a four-game win streak. Washington is 2-5 in its past seven meetings versus the Pelicans. The Wizards are also 1-4 ATS in their previous five matchups on the road against New Orleans.

Equally important, the Pelicans are 2-8 in their past 10 contests. They’re dropped their last six games. Not to mention, New Orleans is 1-5 in its previous six meetings against Eastern Conference opponents. To add to these betting trends, the playoff contender is 1-12 in its last 13 games played on a Saturday.

Washington is 10-16 away, 12-20 as an underdog, 13-12-1 ATS away, and 22-26 overall. On the other side, the Pelicans are 17-8 at home, 18-9 as a favorite, 14-11 ATS at home, and 26-23 outright. Sportsbooks show New Orleans as four-point favorites at Smoothie King Center.