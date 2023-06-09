Pelicans star Zion Williamson is in the eye of the storm after porn actress exposed alledged love triangle

The disappointment surrounding Zion Williamson now transcends even the basketball court, as the Pelicans star has been injured since January 1, after also having missed most of the 2021/22 campaign. Now the player is suffering from alleged off-the-court entanglements, as he’s being accused of cheating on his girlfriend Ahkeema right after they announced her pregnancy. As she posted a gender reveal video on social media, which announces they’ll have a baby girl, adult film star Moriah Mills wasn’t having any of it. The porn actress also posted on her Twitter account claiming she had sexual relations with the NBA athlete the week before.

As the news of Williamson becoming a father was celebrated on social media, Mills ranted on with a series of tweets. “Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson,” Mills posted.

“I was with you last week in New Orleans and you couldn’t tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I’ve done for you @Zionwilliamson,” she insisted.

According to Mills, she guarantees that she’s been the one helping the NBA star get back in shape, after being in recovery for over five months now. Afterwards, the actress shared a supposed Snapchat exchange with Zion, using screenshots to imply that he’d offer to fund her moving to New Orleans.

Ahkeema, on the other hand, wasn’t gonna keep quiet and proceeded to use her own Instagram platform to get back at Mills. “Happy hoes ain’t hating and hating hoes ain’t happy,” one message read.

Another post claimed that “People like to watch a queens fall from grace. Luck for you b****es I know how to keep my balance.”

There is no information over when Williamson and Ahkeema began their relationship together, all we know up to this point is that they’re expecting a girl in November.

The internet reacted in anger against the NBA star, who hasn’t been able to perform in basketball courts and now is screwing up his private life

As he’s been on the sidelines since the start of the year, the least fans were expecting from Williamson was to concentrate on recovering and keep his personal life out of the headlines.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith was one of the first to express his disappointment over the Pelicans star’s situation. Check out this Wednesday’s podcast in the video below:

“I’m kind of pissed off, because all I can think about is, ‘Man, you only played in 29 games last year!” Smith said. “And you missed the season before that!’ And I’ve been wondering what is taking you so long to get healthy. Well, now I know!”

While the former Duke star is yet to address Mills’ accusations or even publicly announce the pregnancy, this alleged love triangle has NBA Twitter furious over the situation.

“Keep your affairs private,” an account posted. “All your fault.”

While one asked, “How did you get caught up like that?” Another added: “Zion Williamson is a foolish boy tbh.”

A year ago, Zion signed a five-year, $193 million rookie max contract with the Pelicans, than can potentially escalate up to $231 million.