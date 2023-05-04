Home » news » Pistons Assistant Gm Rob Murphy Has Been Fired For Violating The Teams Workplace Conduct Policy

Pistons’ assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired for violating the team’s workplace conduct policy

It was yet another disappointing season for the Detroit Pistons in 2022-23. They ended with a 17-65 record this season, their worst record since going 16-66 in 1979-80. The team is also in a head coaching search as Dwane Casey moved to a front-office role. Detroit announced late last night that assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired. He violated the team’s workplace conduct policy. 

Murphy was placed on leave seven months ago by the Pistons following an investigation. He was allegedly engaged in workplace misconduct with a former female employee. The Pistons also said Murphy did not return to work after his termination.

They also said that due to a “personal matter”, no further details could be given out at this time. Murphy was promoted to assistant GM last season. He spent the 2021-22 season as the President of the Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.

Assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired by the Detroit Pistons following workplace misconduct violations

Murphy spent 10 years as the head coach of Eastern Michigan before joining the Detroit Pistons. He was also a top assistant coach with Syracuse in his coaching career as well. The Pistons released this statement regarding the firing of Murphy.

“Rob Murphy no longer works for the Detroit Pistons or Motor City Cruise, in any capacity,”… “Mr. Murphy was recently terminated for violation of company policy and the terms of his employment agreement. The facts that gave rise to his termination surfaced during a review, assisted by a national law firm, of allegations made by a former employee.” – Detroit Pistons via the Detroit Free Press

While the Pistons have to deal with this situation, they are still in the process of finding their new head coach. The firing of Rob Murphy reflects the way Detroit is trying to move forward as a franchise.

