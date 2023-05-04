Main Page
Pistons’ assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired for violating the team’s workplace conduct policy
It was yet another disappointing season for the Detroit Pistons in 2022-23. They ended with a 17-65 record this season, their worst record since going 16-66 in 1979-80. The team is also in a head coaching search as Dwane Casey moved to a front-office role. Detroit announced late last night that assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired. He violated the team’s workplace conduct policy.
Murphy was placed on leave seven months ago by the Pistons following an investigation. He was allegedly engaged in workplace misconduct with a former female employee. The Pistons also said Murphy did not return to work after his termination.
They also said that due to a “personal matter”, no further details could be given out at this time. Murphy was promoted to assistant GM last season. He spent the 2021-22 season as the President of the Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
The Pistons have fired assistant GM Rob Murphy https://t.co/fWE6fME0YA
— Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) May 4, 2023
Assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired by the Detroit Pistons following workplace misconduct violations
Murphy spent 10 years as the head coach of Eastern Michigan before joining the Detroit Pistons. He was also a top assistant coach with Syracuse in his coaching career as well. The Pistons released this statement regarding the firing of Murphy.
“Rob Murphy no longer works for the Detroit Pistons or Motor City Cruise, in any capacity,”… “Mr. Murphy was recently terminated for violation of company policy and the terms of his employment agreement. The facts that gave rise to his termination surfaced during a review, assisted by a national law firm, of allegations made by a former employee.” – Detroit Pistons via the Detroit Free Press
While the Pistons have to deal with this situation, they are still in the process of finding their new head coach. The firing of Rob Murphy reflects the way Detroit is trying to move forward as a franchise.
- Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson announced today that he’s transferring to Kansas to continue his career
- How to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Wisconsin – WI Online Sports Betting Sites
- How to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Washington – WA Online Sports Betting Sites
- How to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Utah – UT Online Sports Betting Sites
- How to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Vermont – VT Online Sports Betting Sites
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Steph Curry has played in all 27 NBA games with 14 million viewers since 2015
-
NBA 1 week ago
Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson says he stopped watching the NBA ever since it turned too political back in 2020
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Drake, Future, French Montana and Others Slide into Angel Reese’s DMs After LSU National Championship Win
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Jimmy Butler’s Historic Performance Propels Heat to a 3-1 Lead