Main Page
Portland’s Damian Lillard Set To Compete In This Years Three-Point Contest
The NBA’s all-star weekend festivities are events that fans look forward to watching all season. Elite marksmanship from deep and the out of this world dunks we see draw viewers from all across the globe. Competitors for all the events are set be announced by next week, but we got some news on the three-point contest. Portland’s Damian Lillard will be competing in the event this year along with Buddy Hield so far.
In his tenth season in the NBA, Lillard is averaging at least 30 points per game for the second time in his career. Just last night the all-star reserves were announced and Lillard was also selected to be an all-star for the seventh time as a pro. Along with that, he’ll be taking part in the three-point contest as well.
You can watch Lillard and the rest of the participants compete in the three-point competition on Saturday 2/18. Oregon Sports Betting sites have the Trail Blazers at (+12500) to win the Finals this season.
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard intends to participate in the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 3, 2023
Damian Lillard is headed to all-star weekend to compete in the three-point competition
In 39 games played and started for Portland this season Lillard is averaging a career-high (30.7) points per game, along with (4.1) rebounds and (7.4) assists per game. He’s a career 37 percent three-point shooter and that is right where he is at this season as well.
This will be the third time in his career that he’s competing in the three-point contest. He came in second to last in the 2013-14 contest and fifth in 2018-19. Despite missing twelve games this season, Lillard’s (30.7) points and (7.4) rebounds per game both lead the Blazers this season.
⭐️ D.O.L.L.A. ⭐️#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Ggykbqr9ez
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 3, 2023
Lillard has been selected to be an all-star in five of his last six seasons and he was also selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team last year as well. He’s currently sixth all-time for the most three-pointers made in a career with 2.304 made. He trials Kyle Korver, Reggie Miller, James Harden, Ray Allen, and Steph Curry.
- Will Barton And The Boston Celtics Have Mutual Interest As The Trade Deadline Quickly Approaches
- Portland’s Damian Lillard Set To Compete In This Years Three-Point Contest
- Tyrese Haliburton first Pacers guard to make All-Star since Don Buse
- Both Paolo Banchero and Keegan Murray earn second consecutive Rookie of the Month awards
- NBA Insider Says The Lakers And Jazz Have Had ‘Exploratory’ Trade Talks Regarding Russell Westbrook
-
NBA 4 days ago
Exclusive Ronny Turiaf Interview: Wembanyama is “1 of 1”, Gonzaga has what it takes to win the national title, France can compete with USA Basketball
-
NBA 1 week ago
Exclusive Darren Till interview: I’d say YES to a YT boxing fight; I was stabbed, dying when a nightclub security brought me back to life; I need to work on my aggression to start winning again
-
Main Page 4 days ago
Jordan Brand unveils 2023 NBA All-Star Game uniforms
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
DeMar DeRozan Set To Reach A Career Milestone Tonight In Hawks Vs Bulls