Portland’s Damian Lillard Set To Compete In This Years Three-Point Contest

The NBA’s all-star weekend festivities are events that fans look forward to watching all season. Elite marksmanship from deep and the out of this world dunks we see draw viewers from all across the globe. Competitors for all the events are set be announced by next week, but we got some news on the three-point contest. Portland’s Damian Lillard will be competing in the event this year along with Buddy Hield so far.

In his tenth season in the NBA, Lillard is averaging at least 30 points per game for the second time in his career. Just last night the all-star reserves were announced and Lillard was also selected to be an all-star for the seventh time as a pro. Along with that, he’ll be taking part in the three-point contest as well.

You can watch Lillard and the rest of the participants compete in the three-point competition on Saturday 2/18. Oregon Sports Betting sites have the Trail Blazers at (+12500) to win the Finals this season.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard intends to participate in the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 3, 2023

Damian Lillard is headed to all-star weekend to compete in the three-point competition

In 39 games played and started for Portland this season Lillard is averaging a career-high (30.7) points per game, along with (4.1) rebounds and (7.4) assists per game. He’s a career 37 percent three-point shooter and that is right where he is at this season as well.

This will be the third time in his career that he’s competing in the three-point contest. He came in second to last in the 2013-14 contest and fifth in 2018-19. Despite missing twelve games this season, Lillard’s (30.7) points and (7.4) rebounds per game both lead the Blazers this season.

Lillard has been selected to be an all-star in five of his last six seasons and he was also selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team last year as well. He’s currently sixth all-time for the most three-pointers made in a career with 2.304 made. He trials Kyle Korver, Reggie Miller, James Harden, Ray Allen, and Steph Curry.