On Wednesday night, Damian Lillard recorded his 15th career game with 40 points and 10 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, passing Jerry West for fifth-most in NBA history.

Also, the six-time All-Star ended his performance with eight rebounds and one block in 40 minutes of action. Plus, the guard shot 11-of-22 (50%) from the floor and 5-of-13 (38.5%) beyond the arc.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers possess 20th-ranked odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are giving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings better playoff odds.

Tonight was Damian Lillard's 15th career game with 40 points and 10 assists. That passed Jerry West for 5th-most in NBA history (h/t @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/bbjyerllBB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 2, 2023

Although Memphis outscored Portland 32-26 in the opening quarter, the Trail Blazers went on to drop 38 points in the fourth. They finished 41-of-87 (47.1%) shooting from the field and 14-of-36 (38.9%) from 3-point range.

“I think we’ve had a couple of quality wins,” Damian Lillard said. “This was the best team we’ve come up with a win against, especially as of late.”

Through 39 starts this season, Lillard is averaging a career-high 30.7 points, along with 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. The six-time All-NBA member is shooting a career-best 46.4% from the field and 37.2% from deep as well. His performance against the Grizzlies was just the tip of the iceberg.

On Jan. 25, in the Trail Blazers’ 134-124 victory against the Utah Jazz, the guard logged a season-high 60 points in 40 minutes played. In addition to notching seven boards, eight assists, and three steals, Damian Lillard shot 21-of-29 (72.4%) from the floor and 9-of-15 (60%) outside the arc.

Damian Lillard became the fifth player in NBA history to score 60 points at least four times in the regular season, joining Wilt Chamberlain (32), Kobe Bryant (six), James Harden (four), and Michael Jordan (four).

Additionally, Lillard became the first player in league history to register three career games with at least 60 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Not to mention, he posted the highest true shooting percentage (89.8%) for a 60-point effort.

Now, he’s averaging over 43 points per game over his last four contests.