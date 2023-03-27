Powerade Jam Fest 2023: McDonald’s All-American Game Dunk Contest & 3-Point Shootout Participants

Throughout the years, so many young prospects made it to the NBA after strong performances at the McDonald’s All-American showcases. We are talking about legends like Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, Blake Griffin, or even recent stars like Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, who all left the crowd speechless before becoming professionals.

The spotlight shines on the next generation as the Powerade Jam Fest keeps on with it’s exciting competitions this Monday. This is the opportunity to see 2023 McDonald’s All American Games athletes compete in three challenges: Three-point contest, Knock-out and the Slam Dunk Contest.

Are you ready ⁉️ POWERADE JAM FEST is TODAY 🗣️ Catch all the action on @ESPNU at 7:30 PM ET 📺 @McDAAG pic.twitter.com/riJK1OXVks — POWERADE (@Powerade_US) March 27, 2023

There is a lot of expectation around some young stars who’ve already been headlining the news due to their young and raw talent for basketball. Of course we are talking about Bronny James, LeBron’s son, who is about to graduate from Sierra Canyon High School and is already eyeing up which college he’ll be representing after this summer.

Another name who’s used to be below the spotlight is Matas Buzelis, the small foward from Hinsdale, Illinois, who is supposed to already be worth more than half a million dollars.

Both of these strong prospects have been announced to be a part of today’s Powerade Jam Fest’s Slam Dunk Contest. Let’s take a look at the list of young stars who are set to dunk in this competition:

1) Elmarko Jackson

2) Mookie Cook

3) Stephon Castle

4) Ron Holland II

5) Matas Buzelis

6) Omaha Biliew

7) Bronny James

8) Jeremy Fears Jr.

9) Sean Stewart

The question on everyone’s mind is, will Bronny become the first player to win this contest after his own father also won it in the past?

However, the excitement over the slam dunk round will have to wait until the end of the night, as the Power Jam Fest usually starts off with the skills knock-out tournament.

In this contest, both boys and girls will participate, so let’s take a look at the competitors selected for this year:

Boys knockout

1) Sean Stewart

2) Elmarko Jackson

3) Aaron Bradshaw

4) Ja’ Kobe Walter

5) Kwame Evans

6) Justin Edwards

Girls knockout

1) Essence Cody

2) Juju Watkins

3) Madison Booker

4) Sofia Bell

5) Ashlynn Shade

6) Riley Nelson

In the 2022’s edition, Indya Nivar won the girl’s competition as she signed for Stanford, and the new Duke player Mark Mitchell won the boy’s knock-out. Just to refresh your memories, let’s take a look at last year’s Powerade Jam Fest which was also held in March in Chicago:

Finally, the famous three-point competition, which proves who’s the most efficient shooter after 25 attempts, five from each angle of the arc.

Last time around, it was Keyonte George won and took the trophy all the way to Baylor University, as he made 12 points after his shooting display.

Boys 3-point

1) Ja’Kobe Walter

2) Andrej Stojakovic

3) Jared McCain

4) Reed Sheppard

Girls 3-point

1) Tessa Johnson

2) Emma Risch

3) Kymora Johnson

It was another new-Duke signature player who proved to be the best young shooter in the girl’s department, as Ashlon Jackson tallied 18 points and beat the second place by eight last year in Illinois.

The Powerade Jam Fest’s competitions will get under way today Monday 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET, on both ESPN2 and the ESPN App.