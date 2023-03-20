Head coach Ed Cooley is currently under a “lifetime” contract with Providence College, but it seems as if a change is going to happen soon. Cooley has been the head coach for the Friars since the 2011-12 season, but he’s confirmed that he has spoken with Georgetown University which has a head coaching vacancy at the moment. He’s expressed in the past how Providence was his dream job but said “sometimes in life, change is needed”.

The 2022 National COY has been rumored to be leaving Providence and John Rothstein’s latest tweet is evidence of that. Ed Cooley has put his Rhode Island home on Zillow to be sold. That is cold hard evidence that Cooley’s time with the Friars is likely over. This was his twelfth season as head coach.

Ed Cooley put his Rhode Island home on the market for sale this morning, per Zillow.https://t.co/tmbiR2wiXo — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2023

Ed Cooley listing his Rhode Island home on Zillow almost certainly means that he’s leaving Providence College

Head coach Ed Cooley confirmed yesterday that he’s spoken with Georgetown University about their head coaching job. He’s refused to give a timeline on when a change might happen. It’s one thing to fire your coach and then have to make a change, but it’s completely different when he’s being poached from you and is going to an in-conference rival.

Providence College’s Atheltic Director Steven Napolillo learned about Cooley’s contact with Georgetown at 11:30 am yesterday. He’s since then criticized the Hoyas for poaching away their head coach and said “It’s a bad, a bad look”. Napolillo would’ve likely wanted more clarity with Cooley as he seemed to be somewhat shocked by the news.

It’s not like Cooley is going away either as he would be staying in the Big East. He’d still have to face his old team at least two times a season. This is now what Providence College wanted as they were trying to retain their top stars, Bryce Hopkins and Devan Carter.