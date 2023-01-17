Home » news » Raptors Guard Dalano Banton Right Hip Pointer Out Against Bucks

Main Page

Raptors guard Dalano Banton (right hip pointer) out against Bucks

Updated 2 hours ago on
2 min read
James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Raptors guard Dalano Banton (right hip pointer) out against Bucks
USA Today Network
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (right hip pointer) is out for Tuesday night’s road game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. The only other player listed on Toronto’s injury report is Otto Porter Jr., who underwent season-ending surgery on his left foot.

At the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, the Raptors are 20-24 and rank 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. They trail the top-seeded Boston Celtics by 12.5 games.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Raptors have the 16th-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are giving the Miami Heat better odds to qualify for the playoffs.

Through 22 appearances this season, Banton is averaging 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting career highs of 42.3% from the floor and 30.2% beyond the arc.

On Nov. 14, in the Raptors’ 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons, the guard logged a career-high 27 points in 25 minutes of action. He finished 9-of-16 (56.3%) shooting from the field and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Raptors guard Dalano Banton (right hip) out against Bucks, Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee) remains out

For Milwaukee’s injury report, three players are out: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness), Serge Ibaka (personal), and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness). Joe Ingles (injury management) is no longer listed.

Furthermore, Toronto is 5-5 in its previous 10 games. However, the team has won four of its last five contests. The Raptors are 6-13 away, 6-11 as an underdog, and 9-10 ATS away. They’re also 5-1 in their past six meetings against Milwaukee.

As for the Bucks, they’re 6-4 in their past 10 contests. Not to mention, they’re 17-5 at home, 24-9 as favorites, 28-16 overall, and 15-7 ATS at home. Milwaukee is 6-3 in its last nine matchups versus Atlantic Division opponents. But the team has failed to cover the spread in five straight home games against the Raptors.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 51.3% chance of defeating Toronto at home. Without Antetokounmpo and Middleton, sportsbooks are still showing Milwaukee as a five-point favorite.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now