Home » news » Raptors Otto Porter Jr Misses Rest Of The Season After Surgery

NBA

Raptor’s Otto Porter Jr. misses rest of the season after surgery

Antonio Kozlow profile picture
Updated 39 mins ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Otto_Porter_Jr_Bulls_2019_AP1
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

It’s only January and the season has come to an end for Toronto’s Otto Porter Jr., as he has recently undergone surgery on his left foot. The foward had been sidelined back in November from a dislocated toe injury. 

Unfortunately for Porter Jr., this was his first season for the Raptors, having signed a two year contract this past July. After only being able to play in 8 matches for the franchise, the foward recorded an average 5.5 points and 2.4 rebound per game.

Toronto’s General Manager Bobby Webster wishes his player a healthy and speedy recovery: “This was a tough decision for Otto, he had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health.”

On the other side, the good news for the Raptors is they’ve been playing better lately and have won their last two games in Toronto. After Tuesday night’s strong 12-point margin victory against the Hornets, they still got two more home games to play this week at the Scotiabank Arena.

While they stand 11th (18-23) in the East, tomorrow January 12th the Raptors will repeat against Charlotte and finish the week on Saturday the 14th against the Atlanta Hawks, both games at 7:30 ET.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Antonio Kozlow profile picture

Antonio is a life long sports enthusiast and professional journalist, who shares an obssesive urge to find and dig up the most interesting facts to guide gamblers towards more exciting, yet safe bets. In his own words, ''you can never really know enough about the things you love''.

Trending Now