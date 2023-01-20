Revealed: The Top 10 highest-selling NBA jerseys of the season so far

The best athletes aren’t always the most marketable, as some players become fan-favorites for many other reason beyond stats and talent. Proof of this is the current two-time MVP winner Nikola Jokić who didn’t even rank in the first 15 most sold jerseys of the 2022/23 season so far.

Same logic goes to teams. The Los Angeles Lakers are still the most comercially-appealing basketball team in the NBA, as NBAStore.com just revealed they’ve sold the most merchandise this tournament so far, besides currently ranking 13th in the Western Conference. The list is the following:

Los Angeles Lakers Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks Chicago Bulls Philadelphia 76ers Dallas Mavericks Brookylyn Nets Phoenix Suns New York Knicks

Some honorable mentions of players who didn’t make the Top 10, but were closest to the list were Trae Young, Kyrie Irving, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis and LaMelo Ball. So, who did make it to the Top 10 list?

Here are the players who’ve sold most jerseys as revealed by NBAStore.com:

10. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Lillard’s inclusion in this Top 10 should come as no surprise as he is one of the season’s top scorers, besides the fact he is not playing for one of the top franchises in the NBA. Just last week, the 32-year-old veteran scored 50 points in Portland’s victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

9. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Well, to be honest, we did expect Philadelphia’s big man to be higher on the list. Joel Embiid is third in the current race for the league’s MVP and last year a whole commotion stirred around the NBA as many fans believed he should’ve been awarded the 2021/22 season MVP, instead of Denver’s Nikola Jokić.

8. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

The big surprise of the Top 10! Apparently, Devin Booker has an ever greater amount of fans than Joel Embiid, despite the fact that the Suns are sitting 11th in the West at a disappointing 22-24. This just goes to prove the franchise’s brand remains strong over the years.

7. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Yes, one of the best players of the season, Boston’s Jayson Tatum is still young and averaging some of the highest stats of the tournament for the league leaders (31.2 points, 8.5 rebounds per game, etc). Only 24 years old, I think we can all agree well be seeing him on this list for years to come.

6. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Used to seeing him fly around the court, from slam dunk to slam dunk, it’s no wonder his jersey is the sixth most bought in the NBA. Will we see him in the All-Star Dunk Contest, though? He is yet to confirm, but we sure hope so! It would defintely sell more jerseys, if you know what I mean…

5. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

One of the best players of the last decade, Kevin Durant has been a fan-favourite ever since he won the 2007 Rookie of the Year award playing for the extinct Seattle SuperSonics. Today, the 34-year-old is still on the top of his game playing for the Brooklyn Nets, scoring an average of 29.7 points after playing 36 minutes per game this championship.

4. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

What to say about the season’s lead scorer Luka Dončić? The Mavericks’ point guard keeps setting up new standards for modern NBA basketball and changing the game with wit and wisdom. His unselfishness has made him Dallas’ main provider, playmaker and scorer.

3. Giannis Antetokoumpo, Milwaukee Bucks

”The Greek Freak” enters the Top 3! Ever since the pandemic started and Milwaukee became unbeatable by winning the 2021/21 NBA championship, Giannis Antetokoumpo has been on legendary-mode. Just this season his points per match are over 30, and he averages 11.9 rebounds a game. The Bucks foward is rapidly becoming the franchise’s best player of all time!

2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

38 years old and still going strong. LeBron James is nowhere near retiring, and the fact that his uniform is this season’s second most sold after all these years, just goes to show we are in the true presence of the King. There’s no hiding he’s been at the top for 20 straight years… Who wouldn’t want the GOAT’s jersey?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

He’s not only the player with most jerseys sold in the United States, he’s also the player with most sold in Europe! Stephen Curry, the four-time NBA champion with the Warriors. The one who forged the three-pointer revolution. The one who is a true, raw, and natural talent. The one who changed the game.

Here is the Official NBA Store Twitter post: