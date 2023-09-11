Rockets, Boban Marjanovic agree to a new one-year contract

The Houston Rockets and free agent center Boban Marjanovic have agreed to a new one-year deal, Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management announced on Sunday. Marjanovic, 35, went undrafted in 2010.

The 7-foot-3 big man has played for the San Antonio Spurs (2015-16 season), Detroit Pistons (2016-18), Los Angeles Clippers (2018-19), Philadelphia 76ers (2018-19 season), and Dallas Mavericks (2019-22). He spent last season with Houston.

Boban’s Back: Free agent C Boban Marjanović is returning to the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal, Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Marjanovic is entering his ninth season, including stops with Spurs, Pistons, Clippers, Sixers, Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/YgfulfZFjX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2023

While with the Mavericks in the 2019-20 season, Boban Marjanovic averaged 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 44 appearances. In Dallas’ 113-97 win over the Denver Nuggets on March 11, 2020, the center recorded a career-high 31 points and 17 rebounds.

In 23 games off the bench with the Mavericks in the 2021-22 season, Marjanovic averaged 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 5.6 minutes per game. Plus, he averaged 60% shooting from the field. His 7-foot-10 wingspan makes him an important piece on offense and defense.

Houston Rockets, veteran center Boban Marjanovic agree to a new one-year contract; the 7-foot-3 big man will join fellow centers Jock Landale and Alperen Sengun

During the 2022 offseason, Dallas traded Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and Wendell Moore Jr. to the Rockets for Christian Wood. Of course, Wood signed a two-year, $5.7 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

In 31 games as a reserve with the Rockets in the 2022-23 season, Marjanovic averaged 3.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 5.5 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 68.3% from the floor and 74.1% at the foul line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boban Marjanovic (@boban)

Additionally, Marjanovic scored a season-high 10 points in Houston’s 131-114 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 26 and in a 114-109 regular-season finale win against the Washington Wizards on Apr. 9.

Excluding two-way signees, the Rockets had 17 players under contract before Marjanovic’s signing, and only 12 received guaranteed deals. Now, Houston has a full training camp roster. The Serbian hooper is set to join centers Jock Landale and Alperen Sengun in the rotation.

Based on his latest Instagram post, Marjanovic is still in great shape.

