Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested in New York City on Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. Porter, 23, is now in custody at the NYPD’s 17th Precinct in Midtown.

Early Monday morning, Porter returned from an evening out at a hotel in Times Square, where he and his girlfriend were staying. Gondrezick was upset with Porter’s late return and locked the door, according to the police report.

Once he entered with the help of hotel security, Porter was then accused of assaulting Gondrezick. The extent of her injuries are unclear. Domestic assault charges are pending against Porter.

I would not expect any discipline against Kevin Porter Jr. until there is a full investigation by the NBA. The Rockets can certainly tell Porter Jr. to stay away during training camp. Porter Jr. signed a four-year $72.6M rookie extension last October. The league has… — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 11, 2023

NBA spokesman Mike Bass released a statement on Monday:

“We are aware of the reports regarding Kevin Porter Jr. The league office is in contact with the Houston Rockets and in the process of gathering more information.”

This wasn’t Porter’s first arrest. In August 2020, he was accused of punching a woman and pulling her hair while in downtown Cleveland. The woman alleged that Porter ripped out her weave while in an argument with Porter’s sister and that the Rockets guard punched her in the face. Nevertheless, Porter was not charged for that incident.

Furthermore, when he was still playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in November 2020, the NBA guard was arrested for being in possession of a loaded gun after getting into a single-car accident. Poter was later released after posting a $4,000 bond.

Note that ex-Washington Bullets star Kevin Porter is not related to Kevin Porter Jr. Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., the father of Kevin Porter Jr., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and served a prison sentence. However, he later died in a shooting when Porter Jr. was four years old.

Last October, Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $72.6 million contract extension with the Rockets. Only the 2022-23 season was fully guaranteed for $15.86 million. His deal carries a $15.86 million team option for 2026-27.

Moreover, Porter Jr. was selected 30th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was immediately traded to the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons then traded the guard to the Cavaliers.

