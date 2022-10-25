Home » news » Russian Court Rejects Brittney Griner Appeal Over Jail Term

NBA

Russian Court Rejects Brittney Griner Appeal Over Jail Term

kylecurran profile picture
Updated 1 hour ago on

1 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Brittney Griner
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

A Russian court has rejected an appeal by WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner, regarding her nine-year jail term she was handed for drugs charges. 

The 32-year-old was convicted in August for smuggling and possessing cannabis oil. The double Olympic winner apologised for her “honest mistake” in her appeal, saying it has all been “very, very stressful”.

A court near to Moscow upheld the sentence, and the state prosecutor called the decision “fair”.

There have been lots of legal battles going on behind the scenes, and Griner’s lawyer has been working all hours trying to compromise with Russian authorities, and hopes that a prisoner swap between the US and Russia involving the basketball player could be possible.

Reports in the US suggest that imprisoned Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout – known as the Merchant of Death – could be transferred by Washington to Russia as part of the deal.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
kylecurran profile picture

3rd Year Journalism Student, Sports Writer, Football, Combat Sport, Darts Fan.

Trending Now