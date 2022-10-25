NBA
Russian Court Rejects Brittney Griner Appeal Over Jail Term
A Russian court has rejected an appeal by WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner, regarding her nine-year jail term she was handed for drugs charges.
The 32-year-old was convicted in August for smuggling and possessing cannabis oil. The double Olympic winner apologised for her “honest mistake” in her appeal, saying it has all been “very, very stressful”.
Griner will begin her nine-year prison sentence on drug charges. The U.S. government has declared Griner as wrongfully detained. pic.twitter.com/BAVBxpCDER
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2022
A court near to Moscow upheld the sentence, and the state prosecutor called the decision “fair”.
There have been lots of legal battles going on behind the scenes, and Griner’s lawyer has been working all hours trying to compromise with Russian authorities, and hopes that a prisoner swap between the US and Russia involving the basketball player could be possible.
Reports in the US suggest that imprisoned Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout – known as the Merchant of Death – could be transferred by Washington to Russia as part of the deal.
