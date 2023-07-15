This Was An Absurd Display of Shooting

Sabrina Ionescu put on a spectacular performance in the WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, showcasing her shooting skills and emerging as the clear victor. The New York Liberty guard was nearly unstoppable, hitting 25 out of 27 shots and accumulating an impressive 37 points out of a possible 40 in the final round. Even Steph Curry had to comment on it.

The Best 3Pt Contest Round of All-Time

Although her competitor, Sami Whitcomb, put up a strong score of 24 points in the final round, it paled in comparison to Ionescu’s historic display. In fact, Ionescu’s round was the best in the history of the contest, highlighting her exceptional shooting abilities.

Despite missing her first shot in the final round, Ionescu quickly found her rhythm and went on a remarkable streak of 20 consecutive makes. Her only miss came on her 22nd attempt, but by then, she had already secured a commanding lead. To cap off her performance, she confidently sank all five shots from the right corner. Additionally, she made every shot from the money-ball rack, worth 2 points each, and successfully converted the longer-distance Starry balls on the wing, worth 3 points each.

“I was just focused on making one at a time,” Ionescu told said after her win. “I wasn’t sure how many I’d missed, but I knew it wasn’t a lot.”

Ionescu’s victory in the 3-Point Contest provided a satisfying redemption after her Liberty team finished in second place earlier in the day, losing to a dynamic duo from the Las Vegas Aces. Her remarkable shooting display showcased her talent and solidified her status as one of the league’s premier players.

3-Point Contest Final Results

Final round

Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty): 37 points

Sami Whitcomb (Seattle Storm): 24 points

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings): 11 points

First-round results (Top 3 advance)

Whitcomb: 28 points

Ionescu: 26

Ogunbowale: 21 points

DiJonai Carrington (Connecticut Sun): 18 points

Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever): 15 points

Jackie Young (Aces): 15 points