College Basketball
Simeon Wilcher: What the Ex-UNC Commit Brings to Rick Pitino’s St. John’s Red Storm
Newly minted St. John’s Red Storm head coach, Rick Pitino, has made a high-profile addition to his team’s roster: former North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher. Ranked among the top 30 prospects nationally according to ESPN, the Roselle Catholic standout has garnered immense attention. So, what exactly does this four-star guard bring to the Red Storm? Here’s a detailed look at Wilcher’s scouting profile, highlighting his strengths, weaknesses, and the impact he’s expected to make on the Red Storm.
New St. John’s Guard Simeon Wilcher is a Playmaker
Renowned for his adeptness at point guard, the 6-foot-4 Wilcher impresses with his robust athletic ability. Wilcher is a virtuoso in decision-making on the break. He demonstrates exceptional on-court acumen, setting up plays and knowing precisely when to drive or pass. Furthermore, his tendency to nab rebounds and push the ball himself underscores his proactive approach to the game.
“He’s a pure point guard with good size and athletic ability for a college basketball guard,” lauds Jay Gomes, a prep talent evaluator in New Jersey. “He looks to get everybody involved. Doesn’t force shots. He really excels in decision making on the break.”
Wilcher’s impressive high school stats further underline his potential. With an average of 15.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game, he led Roselle Catholic to an unbeaten 17-0 run in the New Jersey state tournament.
Streaky 3-Point Shooter
Yet, as with all players, Wilcher isn’t without areas to polish. While he’s a formidable scorer, critics note that his outside shooting can be streaky. However, given his athletic prowess and overall scoring ability, this shortcoming should not overshadow his incredible potential.
Wilcher’s decision to join St. John’s is undoubtedly a strategic move. Not only will he have the opportunity to learn under the tutelage of Hall of Fame coach Pitino, but he’ll also have the chance to shine as a central figure in the team’s robust backcourt. Alongside talented transfers like Jordan Dingle, Daniss Jenkins, and Nahiem Alleyne, Wilcher is expected to vie for the starting point guard spot.
Local Boy Hoping to Lead Red Storm to NCAA Tournament Success
In terms of impact, Wilcher brings a surge of hope to the Red Storm, a team that hasn’t tasted an NCAA Tournament victory since 2000. As Pitino’s most significant high school recruit since joining St. John’s, Wilcher’s commitment has reinforced the sense of optimism around the program.
As a native of New Jersey, Wilcher adds a dose of local flavor, and the allure of a promising player close to home is sure to boost fan engagement.
In conclusion, Wilcher’s commitment is a game-changer for St. John’s. The combination of his physical tools, innate basketball IQ, and potential for growth make him a significant asset for the Red Storm. As he gears up to play under Rick Pitino’s guidance, all eyes will be on how this elite recruit shapes the fortunes of St. John’s in the upcoming season.
