The 2022-23 postseason has been an improbable run for the Miami Heat. During the regular season, they ranked last in points per game and just snuck into the playoffs. Since then, they’ve battled to the Conference Finals and beat Boston 103-84 in Game 7 last night. Since 2006 the Miami Heat have made 7 NBA Finals appearances, the most in the NBA during that span.

Heat culture is no joke and nobody can deny the grittiness of their team. Most media members would say the Celtics have the better overall lineup. The Heat have joined the 1999 New York Knicks as the only #8 seeds to reach the NBA Finals.

Miami’s job is not finished and the Heat have a daunting task ahead. Their opponent in the Finals this season is the #1-seeded Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic and the rest of his squad have not played since 5/22. They swept the Lakers in the Conference Finals. NBA betting sites have the Nuggets at (-390) to win Game 1 at home.

Miami has one of the most unique rosters this postseason. Nobody picked them to be in the Finals. Leading Miami to their 7th NBA Finals appearance since 2006 is head coach, Erik Spoelstra. His story with the Heat began in 1995 as a video coordinator. He became the head coach in 2008 after working his way through the ranks.

Spoelstra is a three-time NBA champ, twice as a head coach (2012, 2013). He’s one of the most well-respected coaches in the NBA and has proven playoff and championship experience. His team was able to rise to the occasion in Game 7 last night.

Boston’s (.214) three-point shooting percentage surely helped the Heat get a win. The Heat won three games on the road during the Conference Finals. They started the series strong, had a rough patch in Games 4-6, and then took care of business in Game 7. Jimmy Butler was named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.