Main Page
Since 2006 the Miami Heat have made 7 NBA Finals appearances, the most in the NBA during that span
The 2022-23 postseason has been an improbable run for the Miami Heat. During the regular season, they ranked last in points per game and just snuck into the playoffs. Since then, they’ve battled to the Conference Finals and beat Boston 103-84 in Game 7 last night. Since 2006 the Miami Heat have made 7 NBA Finals appearances, the most in the NBA during that span.
Heat culture is no joke and nobody can deny the grittiness of their team. Most media members would say the Celtics have the better overall lineup. The Heat have joined the 1999 New York Knicks as the only #8 seeds to reach the NBA Finals.
Miami’s job is not finished and the Heat have a daunting task ahead. Their opponent in the Finals this season is the #1-seeded Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic and the rest of his squad have not played since 5/22. They swept the Lakers in the Conference Finals. NBA betting sites have the Nuggets at (-390) to win Game 1 at home.
The Miami Heat made their first NBA Finals appearance in 2006, they have been back 6 times since including this season.
Those 7 NBA Finals appearances are the most in the NBA during that span. pic.twitter.com/RRudds64sX
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 30, 2023
The Miami Heat are making their 7th NBA Finals appearance since 2006
Miami has one of the most unique rosters this postseason. Nobody picked them to be in the Finals. Leading Miami to their 7th NBA Finals appearance since 2006 is head coach, Erik Spoelstra. His story with the Heat began in 1995 as a video coordinator. He became the head coach in 2008 after working his way through the ranks.
Spoelstra is a three-time NBA champ, twice as a head coach (2012, 2013). He’s one of the most well-respected coaches in the NBA and has proven playoff and championship experience. His team was able to rise to the occasion in Game 7 last night.
From the Play-In to the #NBAFinals.
Job’s not done. pic.twitter.com/K3deVwjlTz
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 30, 2023
Boston’s (.214) three-point shooting percentage surely helped the Heat get a win. The Heat won three games on the road during the Conference Finals. They started the series strong, had a rough patch in Games 4-6, and then took care of business in Game 7. Jimmy Butler was named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.
- Heat’s Tyler Herro expected to return for Game 3 of the Finals: ‘I’m trying to come back as soon as possible’
- Nuggets open 2023 NBA Finals as 8.5-point favorites over Heat in Game 1
- WNBA 2023 Home Openers See Over 21% Surge in Attendance
- The Miami Heat have won 41 straight playoff games when leading by 10+ points at halftime, the NBA’s 2nd-longest streak
- Miami’s Jimmy Butler crowned Eastern Conference Finals MVP: ‘We’re excited but not satisfied. We got four more to get’
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Michael Jordan Buys $3.5 Million Custom Venom F5 Roadster, 300 MPH Sports Car
-
College Basketball 5 days ago
Bronny James Prom Date: Who is Girlfriend, Peyton Gelfuso?
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Scoot Henderson wants to prove he can be the No. 1 pick in NBA Draft over Victor Wembanyama: ‘I want to build that fanbase in San Antonio’
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Caleb Love Transfer Saga: Indiana Hoosiers Back in Pole Position After Michigan Exit